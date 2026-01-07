AEW Collision rating: How did the first show after the Continental Classic hold up?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 241,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The December 25 Christmas Collision averaged 217,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. The last non-holiday episode to air on a Saturday night was on December 6, when the show averaged 267,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. One year earlier, the January 4, 2025, edition of AEW Collision delivered 345,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.