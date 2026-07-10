WWE SummerSlam lineup: WWE Championship match added to card for the two-night stadium event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Penta defends the Intercontinental Title

Powell’s POV: The WWE Championship match was announced during Friday’s Smackdown. Penta will face the winner of Monday’s seven-man gauntlet match. Although not official, it looks like they are building toward Gunther vs. Nick Aldis and Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).