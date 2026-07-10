Hangman Page’s return announced for AEW Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Hangman” Adam Page’s absence from AEW will end on Saturday. AEW announced that Page will open Saturday’s live Collision episode. The event will be held in Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center.

Powell’s POV: It will be a homecoming for Page, who is a Virginia native. I’m surprised that AEW didn’t announce Page’s return on Dynamite in hopes of moving some tickets and generating more interest in this television broadcast. Nevertheless, it will be good to see Page back on AEW television for the first time since AEW Revolution on March 15, when he lost an AEW World Championship match to MJF, along with the right to ever challenge for the title again.

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TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/11 Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA! We haven’t seen Hangman since Revolution in March, & he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/L97k4j9oj4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)