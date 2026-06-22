WWE Raw results (6/22): Powell’s live review of Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Titles, Paige and Brie Bella vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,726)

London, England, at O2 Arena

Streamed live June 22, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Wade Barrett narrated a King and Queen of the Ring video package… Cole narrated backstage shots of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso walking together, Iyo Sky, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella, “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins… Cole listed the attendance as 13,041…

WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 13,595 with 13,328 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 20,000 with 16,868 seats on the map. The last time WWE ran the venue, 16,276 tickets were distributed for the March 31, 2025, Raw show.

Oba Femi made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. The fans chanted his name. Oba told the London fans that they are wonderful. They chanted his name again until he told them to settle down. Oba said he’s been backed by destiny since he was born, and it’s been very good to him. He credited destiny for his WWE accomplishments and said it would be in play this weekend when he becomes the King of the Ring.

Oba said if he wins, he gets to challenge the champion of his choosing. He questioned whether he should go after the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship (shockingly, no love for the WWE Speed Championship).

Jey Uso’s entrance music interrupted Oba. Corey Graves checked in on color commentary while Jey made his entrance through the crowd. Oba glared at Jey once he was inside the ring, prompting one of the announcers to say that Oba did not look impressed.

The fans called for Jey to run it back. “If you’re thinking of running it back, I’m going to put an end to that right now,” Oba said. Jey made the signal and ran it back. “You must have forgotten, Oba, I’m Him,” Jey said. He added that he was counted out when he won the Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship, when he entered King of the Ring, and now when they say he can’t beat Oba.

Jey said he would climb “this mountain” on Saturday. He guaranteed that he would become the World Heavyweight Champion. Jey declared this was Oba’s warning shot (the crowd was quiet after that one). Oba wondered if that meant Jey would be shooting for real at Night of Champions. Oba warned him not to miss, or he would destroy him, then said he would destroy him either way.

Oba said Jey isn’t the family member that he’s really worried about. Oba told him to take that to his cousin. Oba’s entrance theme played as he and Jey had a brief staredown…

Cole and Graves spoke from their broadcast table. Cole said the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament will be simulcast during the first hour on ESPN. Graves recapped Jacob Fatu performing a pair of top rope splashes on comedian Eric Andre during last week’s show…

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was walking backstage when he encountered LA Knight, who once again accused him of having a Bloodline bias. Jimmy Uso showed up and took issue with Knight hitting him with a chair last week. Pearce booked Knight vs. Jimmy for later in the show. Knight said that was a terrible idea, then called for the same match. Jimmy said that’s what Pearce said. Knight said he doesn’t hear a damn word that Pearce says…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige made their entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Cole hyped their title defense against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for after the commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A basic segment between Oba and Jimmy to set the table for their King of the Ring final. It will be interesting to see if there is more to come or if they leave it alone until Friday or even Saturday. More than anything, it was nice that Oba finally established that the KQOTR winners can challenge for either world championship. It’s a change from last year that really should have been established right from the start.

Cole hyped the two-hour WWE Night of Champions countdown show and the first hour of the actual event streaming on ESPN…

Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra Valkyria and Bayley about their championship match, and then the duo made their entrance. Graves said Valkyria seemed tense and nervous, like she carried all the weight of the world on her shoulders…

1. Paige and Brie Bella vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Paige wore Union Jack-themed gear. Cole said Paige had 16 family members in the crowd. Once the bell rang, Lyra immediately hit Paige with an enzuigiri and a dropkick. A graphic listed that Seth Rollins would appear later in the show.

A short time later, Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly on Brie, but Paige pulled her partner to the floor. Valkyria with a flying forearm. Bailey rolled Brie back inside the ring and covered her for a two count. [C] Late in the match, Valkyria executed a fisherman’s buster suplex. When they stood up, Paige put Valkyria down with a RamPaige DDT and then pinned her.

Paige and Brie Bella beat Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in 8:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Bayley checked on Valkyria, who was down on the mat. Bayley pulled her up and hugged her, but Valkyria shoved her aggressively into the middle rope. Valkyria mounted Bayley and slapped her repeatedly, and then threw her into the middle rope on the other side of the ring. Two producers ran out to intervene. Valkyria broke free and hit Night Wing on Bayley. Cole said Valkyria should look in the mirror if she’s upset with Bayley…

Powell’s POV: I’m all for Valkyria turning on Bayley. It would have been fine had Bayley turned on Valkyria, but I’m more interested in seeing how Valkyria fares as a heel.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond tried to get a word with Lyra Valkyria, who blew her off…

Chad Gable made his entrance and had a moment with a young fan who had a sign for him. He stood on the middle rope and sang the “Keep on Running” chorus of the song and clapped his hands above his head. Gable got a mic and raved about the energy in the London venue.

Gable said he was there for something close to his heart. He said he’d had a hell of a month, which started when he lost his mask in Mexico. Gable said he realized that he’d lost his dignity and friends. Gable said Rey Mysterio taught him that it’s never too late to apologize. Gable said he was going to call out a few people and do just that. Gable called out the Alpha Academy.

Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri walked to the ring. Gable sang the praises of all three and took responsibility for his actions. He saved Otis for last and recalled that they trained together at the Olympic training center. Gable spoke of Otis’s loyalty and recalled that Otis held his kids in his arms when they were born. Gable apologized to Otis, Tozawa, and Dupri.

Otis was ready to shake Gable’s hand, but Dupri cut in front of him. She said she knew the fans, Otis, and Tozawa were ready to forgive him, but she was not. Dupri said they were going to leave Gable where he left them. “Alone,” Dupri said before shoving the mic at his chest. Dupri and Tozawa left the ring. Otis remained in the ring for a moment before following the other two…

Powell’s POV: Gable singing his entrance theme and clapping his hands above his head looked corny, but this was really good once he started talking. Dupri also did a nice job with her brief rejection of Gable’s apology.

Backstage, Rey Mysterio asked Dragon Lee to teach Ethan Page some respect. Intercontinental Champion Penta showed up and spoke to Lee in Spanish… [C] Ethan Page was in the ring coming out of the break, and then Dragon Lee made his entrance…

2. Ethan Page vs. Dragon Lee. Lee was on the offensive start until Page cut him off with a clothesline. Cole plugged the NXT Great American Bash for Sunday on The CW. Lee stood on the middle rope while Page was seated on the top turnbuckle. Page spun Lee’s mask around to blind him and then booted him out of the ring.

[Hour Two] [C] Lee executed a tornado DDT for a near fall. Lee set up for his finisher, but Page blasted him with a kick to the face and covered him for an ear fall of his own. Both wrestlers fought for position on the ropes. Lee got Page in a tree of woe and then hit him with a double stomp for another near fall. Page checked his left eye and rolled to the floor.

Lee set up for a suicide dive, but Page caught him with a punch from the floor. Cole noted that Page’s eye was swelling, but he wasn’t sure when it happened. Moments later, Lee dove through the ropes and performed a flip while hitting a big suicide dive. Back in the ring, Lee hit a running elbow strike for a near fall. Lee set up for a Styles Clash, but Page rammed his head into Lee’s groin. Page followed up with the Ego Plex and scored the pin…

Ethan Page beat Dragon Lee in 10:00.

Powell’s POV: A good back-and-forth match. I’m not sure when Page’s eye was injured. He reached for it after he took the double stomp from the tree of woe position, but it didn’t look like Lee’s foot caught his eye. It may have happened moments earlier when Lee pulled Page into the turnbuckle from the apron and then threw a kick at him.

Cole hyped the WWE Unreal season three for Tuesday, July 21 on Netflix… A video package spotlighted The Vision’s feud with The Street Profits…

Jackie Redmond interviewed The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul. Theory pointed out the brace on Logan’s left arm. Logan said he’d like to take off the brace and beat the Profits with it. Logan said that if he were a betting man, before adding that he is one, he’d put all of his money on The Vision tonight. Breakker spoke briefly…

Iyo Sky was shown walking backstage while Cole said her appearance was up next… [C] Cole hyped SummerSlam tickets for August 1-2 in Minneapolis… A Sol Ruca vignette aired. She spoke of being a thrill seeker and said proving people wrong drives her…

Zuffa Boxing’s Lee Cutler and Alex MacMillan, former Boxer Derek Chisora, UFC fighter Michael Page, and actor Jason Statham were shown in the crowd…

Jackie Redmond stood in the ring and introduced Iyo Sky, who made her entrance. Sky said she’s extremely grateful to be in the Queen of the Ring final, and she can’t wait to take the crown. Sky said she would beat Liv Morgan to become Queen of the Ring.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan walked onto the stage. Morgan spoke about winning Queen of the Ring as she walked to the ring. Once in the ring, Morgan said she would go to SummerSlam and beat Rhea Ripley again. Sky asked if Morgan was sure the crown would fit on her big head. Sky yelled at Morgan in Japanese. Morgan punched Sky, who ended up hitting her with a springboard dropkick…

Powell’s POV: A brief and basic segment to set up the Queen of the Ring final. More importantly, Morgan seemed to be doing well after the injury scare at Sunday’s live event.

Backstage, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso spoke briefly. Jacob Fatu showed up. Jey asked where Fatu had been all night. Fatu said he doesn’t take orders from Jey. The conversation shifted to Solo Sikoa. Fatu said they should let Solo cross the line. Fatu said Solo would not like what he finds…

LA Knight made his entrance… [C] Cole hyped Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets for the MSG show on July 18…

Danhausen was in his lab when Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh showed up. McDonagh accused Danhausen of stealing $100,000 from him last week. Danhausen pointed out the items he spent the money on. McDonagh threatened to take the items. Danhausen cursed him. Dom said McDonagh is uncurseable. McDonagh grabbed one of the items that Danhausen bought and was electrocuted…

Powell’s POV: Apparently, the creative forces thought the electrocution gag was so, um, funny on Smackdown that they needed to bring it to Raw. I get a kick out of Danhausen, but I’m rolling my eyes at the electrocution silliness.

Jimmy Uso made his entrance…

3. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso. Knight performed an early neckbreaker for a two count. A short time later, Jimmy knocked Knight off the apron with an enzuigiri. Jimmy went to the floor and ended up running Knight into the barricade. [C]

Late in the match, Knight cut off Jimmy as he went to the ropes. Jimmy punched Knight. Solo Sikoa showed up in the crowd, which distracted Knight. Jimmy knocked Knight off the ropes. Solo climbed onto the apron and smiled at Jimmy before hitting him with a Samoan Spike. Knight sat in the opposite corner and looked surprised by Solo’s actions. Knight hit Jimmy with the BFT and scored the pin…

LA Knight beat Jimmy Uso in 12:20.

Powell’s POV: Knight did a good job of showing through his body language that he was surprised by Solo’s actions. It would be awkward for some babyfaces to capitalize on outside interference, but it actually works for Knight.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins about their World Tag Team Title match. Redmond dug deep into her bag of questions by asking if they were ready. Shockingly, yes, they are ready, and, yes, they still want the smoke…

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory were shown warming up in their dressing room while Logan Paul was behind them with the title belts over his shoulders… [C]

Cole hyped the NXT Great American Bash event for Sunday and ran through some of the matches…

Jackie Redmond approached Bayley, who was icing her shoulder in the trainer’s room. Redmond asked Bayley about Lyra Valkyria’s actions. Bayley said she had nothing to say…

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez were talking about how they wished they had something to celebrate. Dominik Mysterio brought electrocuted JD McDonagh into the room. The women checked on him.

Liv Morgan showed up and was venting about Iyo Sky. Rodriguez pointed out that she and the other Judgment Day members weren’t doing so well. Morgan said Rodriguez is the next Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She said they would find a way to get the money back. Morgan told Dom and JD need to focus on getting the Intercontinental Title off Penta. Perez asked what about her. Morgan said they had to get McDonagh to medical…

Graves hyped the Zuffa Boxing Event for July 26…

Corey Graves’ pre-taped, sit-down interview with Seth Rollins from somewhere inside the 02 Arena aired. They spoke about Rollins facing Bron Breakker in a cage match at Night of Champions. Graves mentioned there’s a possibility that Rollins doesn’t walk out of the match. Rollins said he knew that was a possibility.

Rollins said he’s been an expert at finding his way around problems. Rollins said the way he won the World Heavyweight Championship last time wasn’t in the most upstanding way. He said it didn’t tell him who he was. Rollins said his match with Breakker would tell him and the world who he is. Rollins said if he can beat Breakker and put The Vision behind him, then he can get back to his goal of taking back the title he never lost…

The Street Profits were shown walking backstage while Cole hyped the World Tag Team Title match for after the break… [C]

Chad Gable and Adam Pearce were talking backstage when Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and JD McDonagh showed up. Dom questioned why Gable hadn’t apologized to him. Gable said Dom sent him to Mexico in the first place. Gable said that’s what he gets for listening to a dumbass.

Gable said Dom could try to beat the apology out of him, but Dom volunteered McDonagh for a match next week. McDonagh acted like he didn’t know Pearce. Dom and Liv pulled McDonagh away to take him to medical…

[Hour Three] The broadcast team ran through the Night of Champions lineup… The entrances for the World Tag Team Title match took place…

4. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (w/Logan Paul) vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole noted that Chad Patton was the referee. Breakker performed early suplexes on Ford and Dawkins. [C]

Cole said the champions dominated throughout the break. The Profits came back and hit their Doomsday Blockbuster on Theory. Ford had Theory pinned, but Logan put Theory’s foot over the bottom rope. The referee ejected Logan, which got a rise out of the crowd.

The Profits set up for another Doomsday move on Theory, but Breakker ran over and knocked Ford off the ropes. Breakker cleared Dawkins from the ring and then tagged in and performed a diving clothesline from the apron that sent Dawkins over the broadcast table. [C]

A graphic was shown for next week’s Raw in Atlantic City streaming on Netflix at the early start time of 5CT/6ET (due to taking Smackdown the same night).

A CM Punk chant broke out. Breakker had Ford down and went for a spear, but Ford kicked him. Breakker came right back with a big powerslam before tagging out. Theory put Ford on his shoulders, and then Breakker hit him with a top rope bulldog. Theory had Ford pinned, but Dawkins broke it up.

Moments later, Logan showed up at ringside with brass knuckles. Joe Hendry’s entrance theme played. Logan gave a bug-eyed reaction. Hendry chased Logan away from ringside. Theory crawled toward the brass knuckles that were left in the ring.

Seth Rollins’ entrance music played, and he showed up in the crowd. Rollins hopped the barricade and took the brass knuckles away from Theory. Rollins put the brass knuckles on before punching Theory. Rollins hopped the barricade to make his exit. Breakker spotted Rollins and opted to follow him into the crowd.

In the ring, Dawkins performed a spinebuster on Theory. Ford followed up with a top rope splash and then covered Theory for the three count for the title change.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Bron Breakker and Austin Theory in 19:35 to win the World Tag Team Titles.

Cole said it was the fourth tag title win for the Profits, which contradicted Jackie Redmond saying they were looking for their fifth. Cole said this was their fourth main roster tag title win to go along with one NXT Tag Team Title reign.

The Profits celebrated their win in the entrance aisle. Pyro shot off on the stage behind them. Breakker was back at ringside. Rollins was shown watching the Profits’ celebration from the crowd as the executive producer credits were displayed to conclude the episode…

Powell’s POV: I mentioned that LA Knight beating Jimmy Uso after Solo Sikoa’s interference worked for me. I’m not as crazy about the Profits winning the tag titles in this manner. It was framed as Rollins screwing the Vision out of the tag team titles. They didn’t make it all about Rollins, but I’d rather see the babyface characters earn the title win rather than get a tainted win like this one.

Overall, a solid episode with some good in-ring work, yet not many storyline developments. I’m looking forward to the Night of Champions matches, but I can’t say that this show made me more excited. I will be back shortly with my same-day audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my live review of WWE Night of Champions on Saturday at 1CT/2ET.