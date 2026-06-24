C*4 Wrestling “Final Destination” results: Vetter’s review of The Butcher and The Blade vs. Tabarak De Team in a double dog collar match, Alexia Nicole vs. Jody Threat for the C*4 Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Final Destination”

June 19, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released June 23, 2026, on Independent.TV

As always, waiting three days to release the video allows them to make some light edits, notably removing the breaks between matches. This is always one of my favorite venues; it’s new, clean, and well-lit, and they always draw maybe 500 eager fans. There were a lot of fans standing against the walls because there were no chairs left.

* I’ll point out that C*4 Wrestling is among the numerous promotions that are now streaming on MyAEW. A LOT of wrestling fans worldwide are going to be exposed to a pretty awesome core of quality wrestlers they simply haven’t seen before.

1. “Space Sluts” Layla Wilde, Cecil Nyx, and Xander Orion vs. Katrina Creed and “Project 8100” Haddy and Dexter Doom. The Space Sluts came out to Hinder’s “Lips of An Angel.” I’ve only seen Layla about five times now, but she is an absolute powerhouse, and she’s maybe 5’10”. I saw Creed several times in 2025, but this might be the first time I’ve seen her this year. Haddy and Nyx opened, and Cecil hit a back suplex. The bald Doom entered against Orion, whom I’ve certainly seen less of than anyone on the lineup today. The women locked up at 2:00, and Katrina rightfully was hesitant to lock up with the powerhouse. Creed hit a Lungblower to the back.

The heels worked over Layla in their corner. Creed hit a running knee to the jaw in the corner at 5:00. Orion entered and hit a standing neckbreaker on Haddy for a nearfall. Cecil hit a splash off the ropes onto Doom, then a release suplex at 7:00. Nyx dropped Creed with a Mafia Kick. Wilde hit a German Suplex on Haddy, then one on Doom! She slammed Creed to the mat, then hit a delayed vertical suplex. She dropped Katrina throat-first on the top rope, then hit another suplex for a nearfall at 9:00.

Wilde went to the top rope, but Katrina hit the ropes to knock her down. Project 8100 hit a team suplex on Layla for a nearfall, but Nyx made the save. Orion and Nyx hit stereo Eye of the Hurricanes. Creed hit a Claymore Kick. Haddy hit a Lungblower as Doom hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Orion, and Haddy made the cover for the pin. That was non-stop action.

Katrina Creed and “Project 8100″ Haddy and Dexter Doom defeated Space Sluts” Layla Wilde, Cecil Nyx, and Xander Orion at 10:43.

* Puf hit the ring, and he was angry! He was upset that Sheldon Jean put a chair around his neck and “Tried to end my f’n career.” He wants his match … right now!

2. Sheldon Jean vs. Puf vs. Gabriel Fuerza in a three-way for the C*4 Men’s Title. Puf got a singles match last month, so this is more-or-less a rematch. The challengers worked together early on, each hitting stiff kicks to Sheldon’s spine. Jean yanked Puf to the floor and shoved him into the ring post at 2:00. Back in the ring, Fuerza hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Jean for a nearfall, and he put Sheldon in a Boston Crab. Puf took off his Croc sandal and struck both opponents with it.

Fuerza hit a double Lethal Injection at 5:00, then a running Shooting Star Press on Sheldon. Puf nailed a spear on Sheldon. Puf and Fuerza traded forearm strikes. Sheldon got a chair and struck Fuerza with it at 7:00. He hit a low blow kick on Puf, then a blow to the head that Puf at least partially blocked. Oh, it didn’t matter, as Sheldon covered Puf for the pin. Shockingly short, but this was much better than the longer Sheldon-Puf singles match last month.

Sheldon Jean defeated Puf and Gabriel Fuerza in a three-way to retain the C*4 Men’s Title at 7:22.

* Johnny Deluca came to the ring. He noted that for months, Stu Grayson held open challenges on the pre-show. Johnny opted to issue an open challenge! No surprise that it was Stu Grayson who answered the call!

3. Johnny Deluca vs. Stu Grayson. Stu wore a Maple Leaf Pro Title belt over his shoulder. Nice! He immediately unloaded some chops and forearm strikes, so Johnny rolled to the floor and called a time-out. Stu followed him to the floor, and they brawled. In the ring, Stu hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick at 1:30. He hit a slingshot senton onto the apron. In the ring, Johnny hit a Sling Blade clothesline, but Stu immediately popped back to his feet. They took turns hitting stiff kicks to the spine. (Why would anyone do that?) Stu hit a clothesline at 3:30.

Stu unloaded some chops. He hit a belly-to-belly release suplex at 5:00. Deluca hit a missile dropkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Johnny hit some punches. Stu hit several more belly-to-belly suplexes. “One more and he gets a six-inch Subway!” a commentator said. Johnny hit a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall at 7:00. Grayson nailed a top-rope superplex. He went for a Torture Rack, but Deluca grabbed the ref’s shirt and pulled himself free. Deluca got a rollup for a believable nearfall! However, Stu hit a running knee to the chest and his “Nightfall” (Torture Rack-into-a-backbreaker over the knee) for the pin. Good action.

Stu Grayson defeated Johnny Deluca at 8:38.

4. Vaughn Vertigo vs. Mark Wheeler vs. Evil Uno vs. Brent Banks in four-way for the C*4 Underground Title. Uno is back to being dressed like Mankind, in a white button-down shirt and black tie. They all shook hands, then all traded rollups. Wheeler hit a dropkick on Uno. Banks hit a Michinoku Driver on Vaughn for a nearfall at 3:00. Uno hit a running splash in the corner on Banks, then he was on the bottom of a Tower of Doom spot; he tried a pin on each opponent. The crowd chanted “Sexy Uno,” he he responded with a Rick Rude hip swivel.

Vaughn hit a running penalty kick on Banks for a nearfall at 6:00. Uno hit the ref on purpose, and that popped the crowd. (It is no-DQ!) All four went to the floor and got chairs from under the ring. The ref stood up, and all four collapsed for the “Eddie spot,” pretending they all got hit. Good comedy. The ref confiscated the chairs and was booed. We wound up having a five-way low-blow spot (with the ref getting hit too) at 8:00.

Uno hit a running neckbreaker on Wheeler for a nearfall, but Banks made the save. Banks hit a top-rope twisting press on Uno. Wheeler hit a leaping Flatliner and a superkick on Banks. Vaughn hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee on Wheeler for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Vaughn yelled at the ref, and suddenly they were brawling! Vertigo got an inside cradle on Wheeler for the flash pin!

Vaughn Vertigo defeated Mark Wheeler, Evil Uno, and Brent Banks in a four-way to retain the C*4 Underground Title at 11:26.

5. Myung-Jae Lee vs. Darian Bengston. Interesting to see the Georgia-based Bengston here. They immediately traded standing switches, then got into a knuckle lock and traded offense. Lee hit a basement dropkick in the corner at 4:00. Bengston applied the Makabe Lock (Cattle Mutilation), but Lee quickly got to the ropes. Bengston tied him up on the mat. Lee hit a second-rope flying double knees at 7:00, then a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall. Bengston went back to the Makabe Lock, and he turned it into a double-underhook suplex.

Darian hit an enzuigiri in the corner at 8:30, then a Whisper in the Wind for a nearfall. Lee hit a suplex for a nearfall, but Darian got a foot on the ropes. A commentator pointed out that Lee was bleeding from his nose. Darian hit a Flatliner off the ropes for a nearfall, and he went back to the Makabe Lock; Lee flipped over his body and got a nearfall. Lee immediately got an O’Connor Roll and scored the flash pin!

Myung-Jae Lee defeated Darian Bengston at 10:16.

6. Kristara vs. Amira vs. Kacey Diamond vs. Wanda Delrey vs. Leah Sparks vs. Dreya Mitchell. All six brawled at the bell. I noted that Oregon-based powerhouse Amira competed in Wrestling Open on Thursday before coming here. The tall Dreya hit a backbreaker over her knee on Kristara. Kacey (think Tenille Dashwood) worked with Dreya. Kristara and Amira hit stereo dropkicks on heels. Wanda hit a Northern Lights Suplex; she’s pretty tall, too. Wanda clotheslined Amira for a nearfall at 2:00.

Leah Sparks (pink-haired version of Candice LeRae) jumped on Wanda’s back and applied a sleeper. She hit a running neckbreaker on Wanda. Amira hit a running cannonball from the apron onto several opponents on the floor. Kristara dove through the ropes onto several women at 4:00. Leah dove off the second rope onto all five! In the ring, Dreya hit a backbreaker over her knee on Leah and got a nearfall. Diamond hit a powerbomb and World’s Strongest Slam on two women! Nice!

Amira hit some running back elbows on Wanda, then a rolling cannonball at 6:00. Ouch! Leah hit a discus forearm. Kacey slammed Leah. Kristara superkicked Kacey. Wanda hit a slam on Kristara. Wanda headbutted Amira. Amira hit a German Suplex on Wanda, then one on Dreya at 7:30! She missed a rolling cannonball. Dreya immediately hit a spinebuster on Amira, then a decapitating clothesline on tiny Leah. However, Leah got a rollup with a jackknife cover to score a flash pin on Dreya! That was pretty entertaining with non-stop action.

Leah Sparks defeated Kristara, Amira, Kacey Diamond, Wanda Delrey, and Dreya Mitchell at 8:24.

7. “Northern Thunder” London Lightning and Storm Ryder vs. “Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin. This should be really good! Junior and London traded fast-paced reversals and had a standoff. The taller men for each team entered and locked up, with Macrae backing Storm into a corner. Storm hit a huracanrana. They traded shoulder blocks. Storm hit a Mafia Kick to the face at 4:00. Ryder hit a clothesline on Junior. Macrae hit his Spider Kick out of the ropes. Junior hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, and suddenly all four were down at 5:30. Macrae hit a top-rope flying clothesline, and Junior hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 7:00.

Macrae hit a fallaway slam on Ryder. London hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Macrae. Ryder hit a clothesline on Macrae for a nearfall, and all four were down again. London hit a plancha to the floor on one side, while Ryder hit a dive through the ropes on the other side. Macrae hit a dive to the floor on London, then one on Ryder at 10:30. Junior hit a flip dive over a ring post onto Ryder and London. In the ring, Junior hit a 450 Splash on Ryder for a believable nearfall! Fresh Air brought boards into the ring. Benito accidentally hit a spear on Macrae! Lightning hit a Spinebuster and pinned Benito! That’s quite an upset.

“Northern Thunder” London Lightning and Storm Ryder defeated “Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin at 13:17.

* Tag champs Project 8100 hit the ring and beat up Lightning and Ryder. The heels threw them through boards.

8. Alexia Nicole vs. Jody Threat for the C*4 Women’s Title. It’s worth reiterating that champion Nicole is only about 4’11”. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Nicole hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner and a Meteora into the corner. Jody hit a fallaway slam at 2:30. They brawled at ringside. Jody took a beer can from a fan in the front row and poured it down Nicole’s throat, then handed the can back to the fan. Funny. She took a drink from another fan’s beer can, too. In the ring, they traded forearm strikes.

Nicole hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down at 6:00. They got up and shoved each other. Nicole hit a running kick to the face, but she couldn’t hit a Lungblower. Jody hit a hard German Suplex at 8:00 and a delayed vertical suplex. She tied up Nicole on thqe mat, but Alexia reached the ropes. Alexia hit a piledriver for the clean pin. Good action.

Alexia Nicole defeated Jody Threat to retain the C*4 Women’s Title at 10:02.

9. “Tabarak De Team” Matthieu St.-Jacques and Thomas Dubois vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a double dog collar match. The former AEW duo came out first and got a massive pop. (I know I always say that TNA should be scouring the indies rather than sign WWE and AEW castoffs, but I’d make an exception and bring in Butcher and Blade immediately!) We have barely seen Dubois in the past year; he’s tall, so he was connected to the tall Butcher. Blade and Matthieu were also tied together. Basic brawling early on. It appears the metal chains are 15 or so feet long.

They rolled to the floor at 1:30 and brawled at ringside. Dubois hit some elbow strikes on Butcher. Blade and Matthieu brawled away from ringside and toward the rear exit door. They all got back into the ring at 5:00 and continued to brawl. Dubois and Butcher began trading forearm strikes while the guys they were connected to were down on the mat! They went under the ring and got chairs and clanged them together. Butcher hit a kick onto a chair and into Dubois’ face at 7:00. Butcher cracked it over Dubois’ back, too.

All four stood up, wrapped the chains around their fists, and traded punches. Matthieu bit Blade’s forehead. Blade struck Matthieu across the head with a chair; I hate that. Blade was bleeding from the forehead. Dubois hit a double clothesline at 12:00. (To me, it’s amazing these four haven’t gotten the chains twisted together!) Butcher slammed Dubois across several open chairs. Matthieu hit a leaping piledriver on Butcher, but Blade immediately hit a second-rope flying clothesline on Matthieu. Blade and Matthieu traded clotheslines at 14:30.

The ref accidentally got crotched by the chain! He got splashed, too! TDT hit a team spike piledriver on Blade and made a cover for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Butcher threw a chair; I hate that, too. Blade powerslammed Matthieu against a door, but he hit the bottom so it didn’t break. Blade did it again, so the door broke. Butcher clotheslined Dubois for a nearfall. A second ref counted a nearfall at 17:00. That ref was struck, too!

A door was set up in the corner. Matthieu threw a chair at Blade, then repeatedly struck him with a door. TDT scooped up Blade and threw him onto Butcher in the corner, with them both slamming through the door at 19:00! The crowd sang the “Ole!” chant. Dubois was holding a chair and hit a moonsault onto Blade! Matthieu put Blade in a Boston Crab. Meanwhile, Dubois wrapped the chain around Blade’s neck and pulled back! The ref checked on Blade, who tapped out. That was a pretty awesome brawl, and the blood loss was minor.

“Tabarak De Team” Matthieu St.-Jacques and Thomas Dubois defeated The Butcher and The Blade in a double dog collar match at 19:45.

Final Thoughts: This was the “season finale,” and it was a pretty entertaining way to close out their year. (They come right back in August with new shows.) I am a huge fan of Fresh Air and Northern Thunder, and that was a really entertaining tag match. I initially thought that Fresh Air was going to argue and possibly break up after their loss, but the attack by Project 8100 wiped that away. The six-way women’s match was a fun sprint and showed off all their skills, and I’m ranking that in second place.

The crowd loved that main event, but I’m giving it third, as I just cannot condone the thrown chairs or blows to the head. But I’ll reiterate that the fans there were totally into it, and many will rank it as the top match of the night. Tony Khan has such a huge roster, and it’s a shame that he felt he couldn’t keep Butcher and Blade, because both have come back from their injuries and are really delivering in the ring. Jody vs. Alexia was fine, but there was zero sense that Jody was, um, a threat to win the title, so that took some of the energy out of it.

No real complaints. I was harsh last month towards Puf getting a singles match for the title; at his weight (and he’s really a comedy wrestler), he was asked to do too much. So this month, having a shorter match, in a three-way, was the right way to go.

No new faces in the lineup tonight. Everyone on the show was a regular or a well-known outsider (Bengston, Amira). This lineup was actually lighter on visiting stars and focused more on their core roster. Like I noted at the top, with C*4 latching onto the MyAEW app, a lot of people are going to see Fresh Air, Northern Thunder, Vaughn Vertigo, Dreya Mitchell, and Layla Wilde, for the first time… and they’ll see why I tune in every month. I’m sure a lot of wrestling fans haven’t seen Sheldon Jean since his teaming with Kenny King in TNA was abruptly shelved, too.