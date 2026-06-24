Fabian Aichner on the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, the wrestlers he looks forward to facing in TNA

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with Fabian Aichner

Interview conducted by Scott Mitchell

Available at PWMania.com

On targeting the X-Division Championship:

“Well, I feel like it was all about making an impact, no pun intended. Coming in that way got people talking, for sure. It made some waves as soon as it happened. Obviously, the X-Division title is synonymous with athleticism, spectacle, and all of that. I feel like I can bring that to the table. I’ve known Cedric [Alexander] from before. It felt like the perfect time, the perfect way, to come into the company, to get people talking, and to make it clear that that is what I’m going for. First chance I get, I’m going to do my best to get that title, build it up even more, build up TNA even more, and use the opportunity to have longer matches and tell a bit more of a story and make people realize that I’m capable of more than what was previously known.”

On potentially competing in Ultimate X at Slammiversary (he has been officially added to the match since the interview was conducted): “First of all, having the match come back is awesome. As soon as you say ‘Ultimate X,’ everyone will think of TNA. To your point, it’s absolutely synonymous with that. I’m very aware of the matches. I watched them in the past, and I know the level of skill it takes to compete in those. Also, it’s quite dangerous. At the same time, people are talking about it, and everyone is going to see it. So, if you get the chance to be in that match, there are a lot of eyes on you, and that’s your way to take advantage of that opportunity. It would be amazing. It would be an interesting experience that I’d never forget.”

On future opponents he wants to face in TNA: “Yeah. My first one that came to mind is Leon Slater. I think he’s really talented and think we can do some cool stuff. Mike Santana was always somebody that I haven’t had the chance to step in the ring with. KC Navarro, Mr. Elegance, already checked off Eddie Edwards. There are plenty of new guys I’d like to step in the ring with and compete against. It feels like you’re a kid in the candy store. There are so many different ways to go and so many different things to do.”