AEW Dynamite results (6/24): Powell’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Title, Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jack Perry

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 351)

Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Events Center

Simulcast live June 24, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Jon Moxley gave a speech to Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir while Will Ospreay stood by. They invited Ospreay to do the circle jump. Ospreay took part and fell over. Ospreay got up, and then he and Garcia smiled about him falling…

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match. The Death Riders entered through the crowd, while their opponents entered via the stage…

1. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Mistico, Bandido, and Brody King in a trios match. Excalibur ran through the show’s lineup, and graphics were shown as the match started. Moxley and Castagnol held King’s arms while he ran up the middle of the ropes and performed a springboard backflip into a double arm drag. The babyface trio performed stereo suicide dives before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Late in the match, Bandido performed an impressive deadlift suplex on Castagnoli. Rapid-fire big moves followed from the other wrestlers. King set up Moxley for his finisher. Shafir climbed on the apron and distracted the referee while Castagnoli hit King from behind with the AEW Continental Championship belt. Moxley rolled up King for the win…

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta beat Mistico, Bandido, and Brody King in 12:20.

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly about the steel cage match at Forbidden Door. She asked if they felt ready for the match. Darby said no, but they don’t have time to waste. Darby said he told Mark Briscoe he’d do anything physically possible to help him win the match to earn an AEW World Championship match, and he hoped the others would do the same. Cassidy said he would have backpacks for everyone. O’Reilly looked into the camera and told viewers that Briscoe would appear in the ring to give the world a piece of his mind later in the show…

Powell’s POV: Shafir asking these guys if they were ready didn’t bother me nearly as much as when Jackie Redmond asked the Street Profits the same thing on Monday’s Raw. The Profits have teamed together for years and were heading into a tag team title match, whereas Briscoe’s teammates are not all regular partners and will be in a less predictable cage match. Anyway, the opening match was entertaining, but the finish was weak and didn’t really do anything to increase my interest in the Moxley vs. Bandido match for the AEW Continental Championship at Forbidden Door. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 2,822 with 2,386 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 5,957. The last time AEW ran the venue, 3,103 tickets were distributed for the May 21, 2025, Dynamite.

Harley Cameron made her entrance dressed in Supergirl-themed gear. Footage aired of her and Willow Nightingale at the Supergirl movie. Marina Shafir took a cheap shot at Cameron, which the referee rewarded by calling for the bell…

2. Marina Shafir vs. Harley Cameron in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier. Cameron battled back briefly, but Shafir was in offensive control before a PIP break. [C] Late in the match, Cameron caught Shafir in a single leg crab. Shafir countered with a rear naked choke, but Cameron rolled on top of her and got the three-count.

Harley Cameron beat Marina Shafir in 7:55 to qualify for the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship.

Powell’s POV: The show has a Supergirl theme, so the woman dressed like the comic book turned movie character going over wasn’t as surprising as it would have been had Cameron beat Shafir on another night.

A video package spotlighted Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World in the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final… Mercedes Mone and Athena vs. Maya World and Hyan was announced for Collision, and Excalibur hyped the Forbidden Door Countdown show airing on Saturday after Collision…

3. Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo. Both entrances were televised. Excalibur said Ospreay won five of the eight matches he’s had with Phantasmo. Ospreay performed a nice dive over the top rope onto Phantasmo on the floor. Phantasmo came back with a nice moonsault off the middle of the top rope onto Ospreay on the floor. [C]

Ospreay went for a Hidden Blade, but Phantasmo countered with a huracanrana for a near fall. Ospreay stuffed a Phantasmo move attempt and put him down with a Styles Clash. Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade and then got the three count.

Will Ospreay defeated El Phantasmo in 10:40.

Afterward, Ospreay pointed at Phantasmo, who was down on the mat. Ospreay held his fist out, and then Phantasmo bumped it with his own fist. Ospreay stopped to pose for photos with some fans in the front row and then started toward the back.

Swerve Strickland’s entrance theme played. Prince Nana and Swerve came out and headed to the ring while Ospreay stood at ringside. Ospreay hopped over the barricade. Ospreay looked back at Swerve and winked at him before leaving. The announcers praised Ospreay for making a smart decision days before the men’s Owen Hart Cup finals. After Ospreay left, Daniel Garcia started his entrance outside the venue…

4. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Daniel Garcia. Swerve got the better of Garcia early, but Garcia came back with a dragon screw leg whip on the floor. Garcia sat Swerve in a chair next to the barricade and hit him with elbow strikes. Garcia got a running start before dropkicking Swerve, who was still seated. Garcia backed up and got another running start, but this time, Swerve cut him off with a kick of his own before a PIP break. [C]

Garcia performed another dragon screw leg whip. Garcia set up for a move on the apron, but Swerve stuffed it and hit a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Swerve put Garcia down with a brainbuster in the middle of the ring and covered him for a two count.

Excalibur announced that Tony Khan told him that everyone will be banned from ringside during the AEW International Championship match that will headline this episode.

In the end, Swerve teased going up top for his finisher, but he opted to remain in the ring. Swerve hit Garcia with a Hidden Blade before covering him for the win.

Swerve Strickland defeated Daniel Garcia in 12:10.

[Hour Two] Afterward, Swerve threw punches while Garcia was down. Swerve set up to snap Garcia’s arm, but Will Ospreay ran out and made the save. Ospreay caught Swerve with a nice kick. Ospreay set up for a Hidden Blade, but Nana tripped him. Swerve hit Ospreay with the House Call. Swerve set up for a Vertebreaker, but Garcia broke it up. Swerve put Garcia down with a Vertebreaker. Swerve exited the ring and stood by the Owen Hart Cup while Ospreay seethed in the ring…

Powell’s POV: A quality television win for Ospreay. Swerve’s match felt like it was more competitive than it needed to be, but the post-match angle was strong.

A video package aired on the 12-man cage match…

AEW World Champion MJF stood in a stairwell with Don Callis, Andrade El Idolo, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Kevin Knight, Jake Doyle, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero. Callis introduced MJF’s partners for the cage match at Forbidden Door. Knight said he wanted his title match once this was over. “Yeah, sure, kid, whatever you want,” MJF said. Okada said bitch. Fletcher said he’d be going after Konosuke Takeshita.

MJF delivered a promo about Mark Briscoe. MJF said he was born with a white collar, and a white collar always wins. He called Briscoe a blue-collar bitch. MJF recalled Schiavone saying that MJF had never kicked out of the Jay Driller. MJF said that’s because he never had to because he’s never taken the move when his title was on the line. MJF got annoyed and asked why Beretta and Romero were there. Callis told them to leave.

A crew member showed up with a bag. Callis pulled out a “Team DCMJF” t-shirt that had jacked versions of him and MJF shaking hands. Callis showed the shirt to the other members of the team and said they’d all get one. MJF was all smiles, while his teammates cringed at the t-shirt…

Powell’s POV: Did Don’s painter have the week off? Jake Barnett does, which is why I’m filling in tonight. Coincidentally, I was told that Jake is making homoerotic art of himself and Don Callis, but I can’t actually verify whether that’s factual.

5. Zack Sabre Jr. (w/Mikey Nicholls, Bad Dude Tito) vs. Jack Perry. Both entrances were televised. Perry caught Sabre in a pin that resulted in a close near fall. Sabre rolled out of the ring. One of the color commentators said he’d like to see a replay because of how close Sabre came to losing, but the production truck ignored the request. Sabre regained offensive control before a PIP break. [C]

Perry performed a moonsault off the top rope onto Sabre on the floor. Perry rolled Sabre back inside the ring and went for a big lariat, but Sabre hooked him into a submission hold. Sabre transitioned into a triangle choke. Perry powered him up and dropped him with a powerbomb to break the hold while getting a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Later, Sabre stuffed a knee strike attempt and hooked Perry into a submission hold. Sabre transitioned into various holds, and Perry eventually gave up.

Zack Sabre Jr. beat Jack Perry in 13:10.

Afterward, the “Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson made their entrance. A countdown clock appeared while Excalibur said the match would start in one minute and 45 seconds… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m a big fan of Sabre’s submission style, which really stands out as unique in AEW. The countdown clock for the commercial break

6. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls. Late in the match, the Bucks hit a double superkick on Nicholls. Nick went to the apron and threw a PK at Tito, who was on the floor. The Bucks hit Nicholls with a Meltzer Driver, and then Matt pinned him.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls in 4:15.

The Bucks were posing after the match when Zack Sabre Jr. joined Tito and Nicholls in attacking them. Kenny Omega made his entrance and squared off with Sabre. Omega performed a snap dragon suplex. Omega set up for a V-Trigger, but Tito pulled Sabre to the floor to save him.

Omega grabbed a mic and told Sabre to enjoy the next few days because everyone would forget about him after Sunday, just like last year. Omega’s entrance theme played. Sabre got a mic, and the music stopped. “Try to stay out of the hospital this time, darling,” Sabre said before dropping the mic and heading to the back with his teammates…

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the outcome, but they kept it short. Omega getting the better of Sabre rather than putting heat on Sabre was a questionable move, but their verbal jabs were strong.

A Thekla promo video aired about her Forbidden Door match with Starlight Kid…

7. Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match. Both entrances were televised. Velvet powerbombed Aminata, who sold neck pain, while Schiavone pointed out that her neck was taped. Velvet followed up with a scissors kick for a two count before a PIP break. [C] Swerve Strickland and Harley Cameron were featured in a brief ad with Supergirl star Milly Alcock.

Velvet hit a frog splash for a near fall. Velvet showed frustration afterward and removed some of the tape from Aminata’s neck. Velvet apologized and then threw a kick at a kneeling Aminata, who ducked it. Aminata headbutted Velvet and then drilled her with a knee strike before pinning her…

Queen Aminata beat Red Velvet in roughly 10:00 to qualify for the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship.

The graphic showed Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Persephone vs. Queen Aminata in the Survival of the Fittest match for next week’s Dynamite in San Diego…

Renee Paquette interviewed Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Matt said they were on their way to the top of the tag division. Nick said they would superkick the Forbidden Door down. Fortunately, this corny promo was interrupted by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage beating up “The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors as the teams fought their way down a stairwell.

Copeland and Cage stopped for a moment to greet the Bucks and then went back to their fight, which spilled into a makeup area. Connors pulled a makeup lady in front of him. Finlay sprayed hairspray into the eyes of the babyfaces. The Dogs wrapped camera cables around the necks of Copeland and Christian and left them lying. The Dogs said anything Copeland and Christian can do, they can do better…

Excalibur hyped the main event… [C] Entrances for the main event took place. Renee Paquette checked in from ringside and spoke about Takeshita being the perfect person to hold the AEW International Championship…

8. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship in a match with everyone banned from ringside. Ricochet threw his jacket at Takeshita and then hit him with a knee strike. The referee rewarded the cheap shot by starting the match. Ricochet performed a standing shooting star press for a near fall before a PIP break. [C]

[Overrun] The following matches were listed for Saturday’s Collision: Kevin Knight vs. Dezmond Xavier for the TNT Title with everyone banned from ringside, Jake Doyle vs. Adam Priest, Mistico and Mike Bailey vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, Persephone vs. Billy Starkz for the CMLL Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho vs. JD Drake, and Mercedes Mone and Athena vs. Maya World and Hyan.

Takeshita caught Ricochet going for a handspring move and put him down with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Schiavone said it was one of the best and only moves from Takeshita tonight. Moments later, Takeshita performed a tombstone piledriver and then picked up Ricochet and executed a German Suplex. Ricochet rallied by hitting Vertigo for a close near fall.

Ricochet went up top and hit a Shooting Star Press for another near fall. Moments later, Takeshita went for a top rope German Suplex, but Ricochet landed on his feet. Takeshita stuffed a Ricochet move and performed a big powerbomb for a near fall. Takeshita charged toward Ricochet, who pulled the referee in front of him. Ricochet headbutted Takeshita and followed up with a Ricosault for a near fall.

Ricochet went for the Spirit Gun, but Takeshita popped up and clotheslined him. Takeshita lowered his kneepad before drilling Ricochet with a knee strike. Takeshita hit Raging Fire and got the three count.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet in 13:50 to retain the AEW International Championship in a match with everyone banned from ringside.

Takeshita celebrated his win while the broadcast team ran through the Forbidden Door lineup. Takeshita was heading toward the back when Mark Briscoe’s entrance music played. Briscoe came out and shook hands with Takeshita before heading to the ring.

Briscoe stood in the middle of the ring and said he and his friends were ready to have some fun in the cage match. He said they have a bit of a reputation in these types of matches. He recalled winning Blood & Guts. He said this match has more on the line, as he can earn a shot at the AEW World Championship with a win. The feed seemed to cut out for a few seconds.

Briscoe spoke about the difference between him and MJF. Briscoe took issue with MJF’s claim that he’s not championship material. Briscoe said he beat MJF once, and he can do it again. Briscoe said he doubted that the Don Callis Family would piss on MJF to put the flames out if necessary.

Don Callis walked out and distracted Briscoe. MJF attacked Briscoe from behind. Briscoe regrouped quickly and set up for a Jay Driller, but Kyle Fletcher ran out and suplexed Briscoe before hitting him with a brainbuster. Takeshita returned and hit Fletcher with Raging Fire. Kazuchika Okada came out and hit a Rainmaker on Takeshita. Kyle O’Reilly entered the ring and put Okada in an ankle lock until Kevin Knight broke it up with a springboard clothesline. Darby Allin arrived and performed a Scorpion Death Drop on Knight. Darby went for a Coffin Drop, but Jake Doyle caught him and put him down.

Doyle got the better of Roderick Strong, but Orange Cassidy hit Doyle with a pair of Orange Punches. Strong suplexed Doyle. MJF hit Cassidy with a kick to the balls. Briscoe set up MJF for a Jay Driller, but Andrade El Idolo broke it up with a clothesline. MJF and Andrade bickered for some reason and started pushing and shoving. Callis stood on the bottom rope and got Andrade back on track. Andrade held Briscoe while MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF swung at Briscoe, who moved, causing MJF to take out Andrade. Briscoe hit MJF with a Jay Driller. Briscoe’s team stood tall to close the show…

Powell’s POV: They saved the best match for last. I can’t stand when referees are booked to reward wrestlers for cheap-shotting their opponents before the opening bell. It’s so lazy not to have the referee step in for a second and check on the wrestler who took the cheap shot before calling for the opening bell. Putting that aside, the cheap shot allowed Ricochet to dominate before the commercial break. The closing minutes were spot-heavy and lacked psychology, but it was suspenseful, and the live crowd ate it up.

Overall, this was a sprint with eight matches packed into a show that didn’t even exceed its average overrun time. Normally, I’d want more promos and angles on a go-home show, but Forbidden Door is mostly about match quality, so the approach tonight didn’t bother me. The closing wave of run-ins made for a nice push for the cage match. I will have more to say during our weekly same-night audio review of Dynamite for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my live review of AEW Forbidden Door on Sunday night.