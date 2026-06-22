WWE Unreal season three release date

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Unreal is returning this summer. Netflix announced that the season three premiere of the reality show will be on Tuesday, July 25.

A Netflix press release lists the following description: “John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers’ room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42.” Check out Netflix.com/wweunreal.

Powell’s POV: The season premieres just before SummerSlam. It consists of five 50-minute episodes. The listed wrestlers include John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)