Impact Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub, MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Jose the Assistant, Harvey Martin

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. My reviews are available either shortly after the conclusion of the show or on Fridays.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the leading grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade. I really enjoyed the top storyline involving Drew McIntyre and the WarGames participants, but the rest of the show felt a little flat.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW personality Jose the Assistant (Jose Garcia) is 37.

-The late Harvey Martin was born on November 16, 1950. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 51 on December 24, 2001. Martin was best known for his NFL days with the Dallas Cowboys. He took part in the WrestleMania II battle royal, and appeared as a guest commentator for World Class Championship Wrestling and the Global Wrestling Federation.