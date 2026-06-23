NXT TV results (6/23): Moore’s review of the contract signings for the NXT and NXT Women’s Championship matches at GAB, Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels for the Evolve Title, Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 23, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Robert Stone met up with Tony D’Angelo to make sure he gets the contract for Sunday’s match signed. Stone said he will as long as Tony D doesn’t cause trouble. Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke passed by. Tony D wished him luck in his upcoming match. Rourke said “back at you”.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Wade said he was happy to be on NXT for the week. Vic noted that Booker was on an “extended vacation”…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

1. Aaron Rourke vs. “Mr. England” Tristan Angels for the WWE Evolve Championship. Rourke started the match with running shoulder tackles and shoves. Angels came back with a cravate. Rourke hit Angels with a dropkick after a backflip. Rourke hit Angels with a missile dropkick for a nearfall. While Angels had Rourke in a nerve hold, the lights flashed and you can hear Shiloh Hill’s goofy laugh. Angels wasn’t distracted for long as he got the advantage again heading into break.[c]

A picture in picture showed Naraku backstage with his title match contract. Angels hit Rourke with a roundhouse to break up his handstand. Rourke hit Angels with a boot and clothesline. Rourke hit Angels with a Fallaway Slam. A picture-in-picture showed Tony D’Angelo looking for Naraku in the parking lot. Rourke hit Angels with a Magnum for a good nearfall.

Rourke took the Mr. NXT sash, which distracted him enough to eat a kick. Angels was dragged under the ring by the sash. Rourke hit Angels with a Tornado Boot and Molly Go Round for the victory.

Aaron Rourke defeated Tristan Angels via pinfall in 8:54 to retain the WWE Evolve Championship.

John’s Thoughts: A good match for the time given, but the distraction finish was highly predictable due to the goofy comedy feud that Angels is stuck in with Shiloh Hill. What made things worse was Vic Joseph acting like he didn’t know that Shiloh Hill would show up (for Barrett, I can excuse him for not being on the show). Tristan actually does the sports entertainment stuff really well. Meanwhile, Shiloh Hill annoys the hell out of me with his clown mess (Again, I blame the booking because the guy has all the tools to be a great pro wrestler)

Tony D’Angelo, Naraku, and Robert Stone met up in the parking lot. Naraku said he wanted to personally hand Tony D the contract. Tony D opened the contract and a flash paper fireball shot at his face. Naraku did an evil laugh to end the segment…[c]

An ambulance showed up and a burned Tony D’Angelo was stretchered away…

Saquon Shugars was already in the ring. Dion Lennox got a televised entrance for the promo segment. Dion asked Saquon if he was here to jump him like he did to everyone else. Shugars said he got exactly what he wanted, Dion and him one-on-one. He talked about how after eating the power bomb, he knew he couldn’t be caught lacking.

He said he doesn’t act off anger, he just needed to set up a one-on-one match with Shugars at Great Amerian Bash. Saquon wondered if he did something wrong to get kicked out of DarkState? Shugars said Dion was acting weird like a leader that they didn’t need. Saquon said that WWE needed Saquon for the positions Dion was given.

Saquon said Dion called him an indie wrestler, and that’s what he is, a wrestler. Saquon said that Dion was just a poser. Saquon said he got the positions not because he was lucky, but he deserved it. Dion said Saquon will be a thing of the past. Saquon said he was the glue that held DarkState together. He said Cutler couldn’t put one foot in front of each other without his help. He said that Osiris couldn’t wipe his ass without his hand.

Saquon said Dion can’t wear his wrist tape and his jock strap will be too baggy for Dion. Dion laughed it off and said that people kept telling him how great Saquon, but he’s fake. Dion talked about how Saquon let them down and was always late. He said people came to Dion for help because Saquon let them down. He said removing Saquon wasn’t a mistake, but a correction.

Dion said nothing will change because Saquon was subconscious goofy. He said he’ll expose Saquon on Sunday. He said Saquon already signed the death warrant, and it’ll get stamped on Sunday…

John’s Thoughts: A little bit of the content was goofy. Big nut jock straps and wiping Osiris Griffin’s ass? And I thought Cutler was the ass man? Anyways, the delivery by both men did a great job in promoting the match for Sunday. I actually thought this feud has been pretty mid at best, especially after Tony D’Angelo ran through the same feud format two months or so ago. This was Dion’s best mic work in his young WWE run (at least since the Bookworm days). Saquon is still the complete package though, as they referenced with the whole Indie thing.

Hank and Tank was hanging out with that random comedian Matt Mathews, hyping each other up…

A sponsored hype package aired for the Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights match. Borne talked about how he started in NQCC until he bet on himself. He said Heights was always his brother, but he wonders if Heights didn’t want him to bet on himself.

Tavion said he’s never been afraid to be himself so he rubbed people the wrong way and was alone. He said he met Myles who forgot that they were brothers. Myles said Borne was selfish and pushed him aside. He said he will not be forgotten. He said it’s his time to be selfish and become the new North American Champion. Borne said he walks into the ring as Tavion’s brother, but he’ll walk out still North American Champion…

Wren Sinclair tried to calm down Tavion Heights. Tavion said Wren and Borne have titles. He said Charlie has Birth Right (isn’t that a punishment?). Wren said maybe Heights has a chip on his shoulder. Heights left. Kendal Grey showed up and said that after the Great American Bash, they can celebrate the title win with a two layer cake (Which they’ve also referenced since Joe Hendry was in NXT)…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (w/Matt Mathews) vs. “Birth Right” Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Lexis King, Ariana Grace, Charlie Dempsey). Hank and Tank cut the ring in half on Connors to start the match. They then did the same to Stacks. Stacks and Connors then got the advantage to cut the ring in half on Hank. Hank rallied with chops and hit Stacks with a clothesline. Tank tagged in. Hank and Tank tossed Stacks for a nearfall.

Stacks got in Matt’s face. This allowed Birth Right to regain control. Hank and Tank hit the Birth Right men with stereo dives.[c]

Back from break, Birth Right cut the ring in half on Hank. Tank caught the hot tag and cleaned house. Tank hit both opponents with a springboard crossbody. Tank hit Stacks with Snake Eyes and dumped him an Connors to ringside. Tank hit both opponents with a cannonball from the apron. Hank and Tank hit Connors with a double team face slam. Stacks broke up Hank’s pin.

Connors rolled up Hank for a two count. Connors hit Hank with a Stunner. Stacks hit Hank with a Springboard Elbow. Tank broke up Stack’s pin. All four men traded strikes in the ring. Hank caught Stacks out of the air and hit him with a wheelbarrow slam. Connors hit Hank with a Swanton Bomb. Matt Matthews got into it with the rest of Birth Right.

King ducked a punch and accidentally hit King. Hank and Tank hit Both Opponents with the Honk Honk. They hit Stacks with their High Low Power Slam for the victory.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Birth Right via pinfall in 12:03…

The babyfaces stood tall in the ring…

John’s Thoughts: The match was well worked. I just feel bad for being bumbling and useless heels. I feel bad too because there’s a lot of talent trapped in this dead act. Here they were relegated to selling for the celebrity guest.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Shiloh Hill, who said that the Mr. NXT thing was the most nervous he’s been in NXT. He said he had to open up about finding himself. He said he was taken advantage of when he let his guard down. He said his body and mind are clear and that taste of punishment will be addicting. Hill yelled and said he’ll show why no one sleeps on Shiloh Hill. Hill did his laugh and left…[c]

John’s Thoughts: There we go. Now can this character stick and he doesn’t go back to the lame midcard comedy?

[Hour Two] Vic plugged how you can actually pay to get your name on the ring at WWE events…

A camera showed Tony D’Angelo getting treated in an ER at a local medical facility. Wade and Vic recapped what led to the fireball…

The show was sent to a cinematic contract signing between Kendal Grey and Lola Vice. Vice recapped how she sacrificed everything to get to the title. Grey said she did the same and they got to two crossover stars at the top of NXT. Vice said she couldn’t figure out Shayna Baszler’s style, but she can figure out Grey.

Grey said she failed in her first attempt, but she plans on raising the bar. Grey said we’ll find out what Grey does when she wins the title. Grey signed the contract. Vice said Grey will have her future, time, and moment. Vice said Grey will have her success, but not while she’s champion. Vice signed the contract…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper. Carver started the match with a body slam. Carver then ran through EK. Carver tossed EK across the ring. EK rallied back with dropkicks. EK hit Carver with a Slingshot Dropkick. Carver recovered and hit EK with a Press Slam. EK rallied with kicks and a Lionsault. Carver blocked a dive with a right hook.[c]

Carver was dominating back from break. Carver talked trash, leading to EK hitting rapid strikes. EK caught Carver with a Shining Wizard and pop up dropkick. EK hit Carver with an Asai Moonsault. Carver then turned EK inside out with a clothesline. EK caught Carver’s leg and hit him with a top rope leg drop for a nearfall.

Carver avoided a moonsault and hit EK with the Monty Brown Pounce. EK reversed Carver into a Sunset Flip for the surprise win.

EK Prosper defeated Keanu Carver via pinfall in 9:48.

Carver attacked EK after the match and power bombed him through the announce table…

John’s Thoughts: I was about to say Keanu was selling too much, but I liked the surprise victory. The key here is the follow up. Keanu can still destroy people, and even get his win back; but I hope they follow up on EK and not relegate him back to the Speed Division.

A Zaria promo aired where she talked about how Tatum Paxley broke away from her friends to also become champion. Zaria said Tatum couldn’t move on though because she embarrassed her last week. Zaria said she’s going to take a page out of Tatum’s book to beat her at the Bash again and again so she can revel in pain forever…

Robert Stone berated Naraku and said he should be suspended. Naraku said he can’t due to him being on Sunday’s main event. Naraku walked away. Stone then ran into Keanu Carver. Carver said he better get his title match or else he’ll destroy more people…

The Culling made their entrance….

Birth Right made their entrance with Lexis King selling a nut shot from earlier…

4. Izzi Dame (w/Shawn Spears, Niko Vance) vs. Ariana Grace (w/Birth Right) in a 3 Minute Speed Tournament Match. Dame hit Grace with a power bomb for a nearfall. Grace swatted Dame out of the air with a hook and followed up with a Senton for a nearfall. Grace hit Dame with a pump kick for a nearfall. Stacks got on the apron for the distraction.

Izzi hit Grace with a power slam. Grace hit Dame with a elbow for a nearfall. Izzi hit Grace with a Big Boot. The finish was weird as Spears was asking for a high five. The distraction allowed Grace to get the distraction win.

Ariana Grace defeated Izzi Dame in 2:19 to win the current WWE Women’s Speed Tournament.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Robert Stone, who got off the phone with Rey Mysterio from AAA. Stone said he’ll announce Naraku’s opponent by the end of the night. Stone also said Luchadores from AAA will be on the GaB show. Vanity Project barged in and complained about not being on the show. Drake volunteered to replace Tony D in the title match. Stone told them to all get out and watch the next match from ringside…[c]

An “NXT Origins” video aired for Alexa Bliss…

Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons were watching a video of Natalya Neidhart winning a martial arts trophy. Jaida Parker sat on a couch depressed. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima showed up with Jaida looking depressed after Lyons and Petrovic talked trash to her. Nima and Price dapped up and said that Jaida should be alright…

The Culling were already in the ring from the last match…

5. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. “The Culling” Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (w/Izzi Dame). Vic noted that Wade Barrett, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre paved the way for international stars in WWE. Spears an Legacy had a chop battle, and then they traded dropkicks. Dux tagged in and worked on Spears with Power Moves. Niko tagged in and cleaned house with shoulder tackles. Vance was rolled up for a one count.

Legacy tagged in and hit Vance with a PK and moonsault for a one count. Legacy hit Spears with a Drop toehold, feint kick, and STO. Spears took Legacy off the apron with a dropkick.[c]

John’s Thoughts: By the way, there’s a part of me that wants to see Spears get called up. Minus a run in AEW Spears most likely has the longest time in WWE Developmental, going back to him being “Gavin Spears” in WWE’s OVW developmental in 2006. The elder statesman (though he doesn’t looked aged). Well, he as been in every single WWE developmental ever since WWE formalized their developmental system after 2000.

Legacy knocked Spears off the top rope. Niko took the bullet and dive for Spears from Legacy. Dux tagged in and traded hands with Vance. Dux hit Spears with a DVD. Dux hit Spears with a pretty looking Mero Sault for a nearfall. Vance and Dux tossed their opponents aside. Vance hit Legacy with a reverse assisted F5 for a nearfall. Spears and Legacy traded chops, with Niko wanting the tag in.

Legacy caught Spears with a Pele Kick. DVD hit Niko with a Triangle Moonsault. Legacy hit Spears with a Sliced Bread. Legacy hit Spears with a 450. Van Dux hit Spears with a Shooting Star Press for the victory.

Dorian Van Dux and Shawn Legacy defeated The Culling via pinfall in 11:35.

Niko helped Spears to his feet and expectedly took him out with a clothesline. Niko chokeslammed Spears through the announce table, spilling Vic Joseph’s candy all over the place…

John’s Thoughts: Another predictable angle in the end with Shawn Spears laying it on thick with his fumbling and bumbling. That high five from earlier was a weird finish. What wasn’t weird was the Shawn Legacy and DVD tag team. Both men have been in and out of the ring in recent months due to injuries. We know what we get from Legacy, but he had great chemistry with DVD. Dux reminds me a bit of Fabien Aichner, but with a bit more charisma from what little we’ve seen of him. Jacked guy who can do high flying (but thankfully he’s not Brian Cage jacked).

The announce team ran through the advertised GaB card…

Robert Stone was shown walking backstage with the NXT Championship…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged this week’s weekend PLEs…

The show cut back to Vic and Wade checking back in from their broken announce table. They plugged the NXT Great American Bash pre-show hosted by Dave LaGreca and Kevin Owens…

Robert Stone was in the ring with the NXT Championship. Stone said the match at Great American Bash is still on, but he wants Naraku to meet him. Naraku made his entrance. Vic kept reminding viewers that Naraku will bring “evil” to NXT. Naraku said no one can face, he’ll take the championship. Mason Rook made his entrance.

Rook said this is NXT and you don’t get handed the title. Rook said if Tony D can’t go, he will. Rook asked to run things back with gold on the line. Vanity Project made their entrance. Jackson Drake said that Rook has only been in NXT for a minute and is asking for a title shot? Drake then argued why none of Vanity Project are on The Bash’s card. Drake said Stone needs a main eventer and he’s one here. After Drake called Rook a “porkchop”, Rook cleared Vanity Project from the ring. Naraku then asked for the title belt. Stone asked for Tony D’Angelo to come from the back. Tony D made his entrance with his eye heavily bandaged. Tony D’Angelo stood tall after clearing Naraku from the ring…

Vic and Wade ran through more of the advertised matches from Great American Bash….

Tony D’Angelo stood tall in the ring to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A lot of stuff happening to close the show, but I won’t nitpick too much as they are trying to do character development for a bunch of wrestlers all at once. I’ve thought they did a pretty good job since the mass callups in getting these characters to shine. So far, I like that there’s a cerebral sense of mystery around Naraku. I like that they didn’t go with the cliche mystery tag partner angle (which I still think is in play), and instead they did the flash paper gimmick to establish Naraku’s danger and mystery.

They are laying it on thick about him being “EVIL” (we get it! That was his generic New Japan name. Can we bring back the evil Taka and Funaki to reform the evil Kaientai faction? I don’t mean that! I better stop giving HBK bad ideas). A fun go-home show of NXT that did the proper job of setting up each Great American Bash match. Even though I won’t see it live (I’ll be in San Jose that day at Forbidden Door), I’m looking forward to see how these new cast members can carry a PPV (reminds me of early NXT 2.0 where a lot of these NIL and developmental wrestlers put on strong efforts with little TV experience).