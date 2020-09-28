NXT Takeover 31 lineup: Four matches set for Sunday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship.

-Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream.

Powell’s POV: O’Reilly won the Gauntlet Eliminator to earn the NXT Title match, and LeRae won a women’s battle royal to earn her title shot. We should have at least one more match announced before or during Wednesday’s NXT television show. Join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover 31 on Sunday beginning with the pre-show. The main show begins at 6CT/7ET and Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward.



