WWE Smackdown poll results for the Clash of Champions go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The September 25 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and C finished third with 21 percent. Only 14 percent of our voters gave the show a below average grade.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade thanks mostly to the build to the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and Triple Threat ladder matches. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.