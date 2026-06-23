Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Why similar finishes garnered different reactions, thoughts on Chad Gable apologizing to Alpha Academy, and Lyra Valkyria attacking Bayley

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso: An entertaining match that concluded with the first of back-to-back match finishes that saw the babyface take advantage of outside interference. In Knight’s case, he watched Solo Sikoa hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike, yet still took the win. It worked in his case because he’s not a traditional babyface, so it didn’t seem out of place for him to take the win despite knowing it was tainted. It also helped that this was a regular match and not a title change. Solo’s involvement was mildly surprising, and I guess this means his character meant it when he rejected Roman Reigns’ request for him to come home and rejoin the Bloodline.

Chad Gable and Alpha Academy: A good segment once they got through Gable’s entrance and clap. Gable came off well while apologizing to Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa, and Otis. It was a good idea to have him praise each one of his former pledges individually rather than issue a blanket apology for the whole group. He added an emotional touch while talking about his history with Otis, including Otis holding his children shortly after they were born. This will help make an eventual reunion feel more meaningful, or it’s really going to pack a punch if Otis turns on him. Dupri was good throughout the segment. She showed disdain for Gable via her mannerisms and backed it up with a believable rejection of his apology. I’m already enjoying Dupri’s heel work far more than I ever enjoyed her babyface run.

Oba Femi and Jey Uso: A fairly mild verbal exchange with no physicality. Given some of his recent actions, it was odd to see Jey make an entrance through the crowd and play to the fans, especially before he faces the most popular wrestler in the company. Even so, I liked that Jey’s character showed confidence despite how dominant Oba has been aside from his loss to Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see if Oba bringing up Roman Reigns at the end of the promo will lead to The Bloodline members interfering in the King of the Ring final in hopes of preventing Oba from earning a title shot.

Paige and Brie Bella vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: A soft Hit. The match was fine. It was nice to see Paige wrestle in London, but it feels like her tag team title reign with Brie has overstayed its welcome, at least as champions. The Hit is more about Lyra turning on Bayley afterward. Their tag team was solid, but it felt like they went about as high on the card as they were going to get. Valkyria turning heel is intriguing. I’ve only seen her work as a babyface, but here’s hoping that a heel run is just what she needs to find what’s prevented her from fully connecting with the audience.

Ethan Page vs. Dragon Lee: A soft Hit for a clever heel win finish with Lee setting up for Styles Clash, only to have Page headbutt him below the belt. I’m fine with Page and Rusev feuding with Lee and Rey Mysterio for now, but I hope Page will eventually get back in the Intercontinental Title mix.

WWE Raw Misses

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles: This was a Hit from a match quality standpoint, but it was a minor Miss overall due to the finish. Je’Von Evans’ upset win in the King of the Ring four-way was treated as secondary compared to The Vision costing Rollins the match. The idea was that Rollins got a measure of revenge by punching Theory while wearing brass knuckles to set up the finish. This would have been fine had the finish been for a standard match, but it didn’t help the Profits to win the titles in this fashion. On the bright side, at least Breakker won’t have to waste his time in a temporary tag team with Theory, who is now free to do his thing with Maxxine Dupri, which includes a likely feud with Chad Gable.

Jackie Redmond: I’m a fan of her NHL broadcast work and typically of the job she does in WWE. But it felt like she went from typically asking decent to good questions to dumbing it down on this episode. The worst was when she giddily asked The Street Profits if they were ready for their tag team title match. I assume these questions are scripted for her. If so, those who do the scripting should have enough respect for her broadcast work to give her the freedom to say if an assigned question is one she would never ask during an NHL broadcast.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)