NJPW “Road to G1 Climax” results (6/23): Vetter’s review of Taichi vs. Yuto-Ice, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Aaron Wolfe in G1 Climax 36 tournament play-in matches

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Road to G1 Climax”

June 23, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

Chris Charlton provided solo commentary. He said Oskar is slated to join him for the main event.

* As the show began, Charlton noted that the G1 Climax tournament starts in just 18 days. However, only 16 of 20 slots are filled. SO, we have four play-in matches to fill those final slots, and two of those play-in bouts will be today.

1. Yuya Uemura, El Desperado, and Masatora Yasuda vs. Taisei Nakahara, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe. Desperado and Yano opened. Yano playfully smacked Despe on the top of his head and tagged out! Nakahara entered, but Desperado dropped him with a chop at 1:30. Yasuda entered so the Young Lions could trade chops. Yuya worked over Nakahara. Makabe entered for the first time at 4:00; he knocked down Yuya and got a nearfall. Charlton noted that Makabe won the G1 back in 2009.

Yuya hit a dropkick on Makabe. Those two traded forearm strikes. Togi hit a short-arm clothesline. The Young Lions tagged back in at 7:00, and Nakahara hit a dropkick for a nearfall, then a bodyslam. He dropkicked Desperado, then put Yasuda in a Boston Crab. Yasuda put Nakahara in a Boston Crab in the center of the ring. Nakahara tried to crawl to the ropes, but Yasuda pulled him back onto the Lion Mark, and Nakahara tapped out. Better than I expected.

Yuya Uemura, El Desperado, and Masatora Yasuda defeated Taisei Nakahara, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe at 8:47.

2. Yoh and Ryusuke Taguchi, Hirooki Goto, and Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. “United Empire” Zane Jay, Jakob Austin Young, and Great-O-Khan and Jake Lee. Zane was set to open against Matsumoto, but he tagged out before locking up. Charlton said Callum Newman has injured his shoulder that will require some rehab, but it will not require surgery, and he anticipates being in the G1 Climax. Taguchi did some of his juvenile humor with Young. Zane messed up Taguchi’s hair as they fought on the floor. Goto and O-Khan brawled to the floor, too.

The UE worked over Taguchi in their corner. Lee put Taguchi in the Paradise Lock at 3:30, then kicked his butt to break the hold and get a nearfall. Taguchi hit some mid-ring buttbumps on Zane. Goto flipped Yoh onto Jake Lee at 6:00, and the babyfaces beat on Lee’s back. Matsumoto hit his modified Air Raid Crash on Jake! He then put Lee in a Boston Crab. The UE took turns working over Matsumoto, and three guys hit a team fallaway slam for a nearfall at 8:30. O-Khan applied a Claw over Matsumoto’s head and repeatedly rammed his skull into the mat until Matsumoto submitted. Lee spent more time in the crowd, being the goofy Joker character, than in the ring.

“United Empire” Zane Jay, Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan, and Jake Lee defeated Yoh, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hirooki Goto, and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 10:25.

3. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Ryohei Oiwa and Hartley Jackson vs. Shota Umino and Satoshi Kojima. OIwa and Kojima opened. Satoshi knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he hit his rapid-fire chops in the corner. Hartley entered at 3:00 and hit an elbow drop on Kojima for a nearfall. Kojima hit some Mongolian Chops, then a Koji Cutter, on Oiwa. Shota finally tagged in at 4:30 and hit a running forearm that dropped Oiwa. Umino hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall.

Oiwa hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and put Shota in a Figure Four, and Hartley hit a massive senton on Shota at 7:00! Kojima finally made the save. Shota and Oiwa traded forearm strikes. Shota hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down at 8:30. Hartley entered and hit a short-arm clothesline on Shota. He got Shota on his shoulders for a DVD, but Shota escaped. Shota dropped Hartley with a clothesline, and he nailed his “Second Chapter” fisherman’s buster for the pin. Good action.

Shota Umino and Satoshi Kojima defeated “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Ryohei Oiwa and Hartley Jackson at 10:31.

4. “The Unbound Co.” Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi, Oskar, and Daiki Nagai vs. “House of Torture” Douki, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Ren Narita. Yujiro opened against Oskar, and he wisely rolled to the floor rather than lock up with the big man. Oskar reached over the ropes to the floor and dragged Yujiro into the ring and hit some LOUD chops. Yota and Ren locked up at 2:00. Yota hit a splash in the corner. On the floor, Douki struck several guys with a walking staff. In the ring, Ren and Kanemaru ‘wish-boned’ Yota’s legs at 3:30, and Kanemaru got a nearfall.

Yota hit a Flatliner on Ren. He stomped on Kanemaru’s head. Shingo entered and hit some shoulder tackles. Douki entered for the first time at 5:30, and he stomped on Shingo. Shingo hit a double clothesline. Daiki entered and hit a Pounce on Douki, then a basement dropkick in the corner. However, Douki locked in the Darkness Stretch (triangle choke) on Nagai. Yujiro bit Oskar’s boot. Nagai hit a Spinebuster on Douki. He went for a top-rope frog splash, but Douki caught him and re-applied the Darkness Stretch. The ref checked Nagai and called for the bell.

“House of Torture” Douki, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Ren Narita defeated “The Unbound Co.” Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi, Oskar, and Daiki Nagai at 8:47.

5. Master Wato vs. Sho vs. Francesco Akira vs. Kosi Fujita to become No. 1 contender for the IWGP Junior Title. We saw champion Yoh at ringside. Sho spoke on the mic, but Akira dragged him to the floor and threw him into the guardrails. We got a bell at 00:09, as Wato and Fujita traded forearm strikes. Kosei hit a stiff kick to the spine. Sho and Akira made a quick agreement to work together and they stomped on Fujita. They both rolled to the floor and whipped Wato into a guardrail, and they high-fived each other. They got in the ring and shook hands at 2:30. Of course, when Sho, tried to go for a cover, Akira had to break it up, and they argued.

They each put Kosei in a half-crab, but they kept arguing. (Who wins if Kosei taps out?) Kosei reached the ropes at 4:00, so we’ll never know! Wato jumped in and struck both heels. Wato hit a back suplex on Sho for a nearfall. Kosei hit a springboard flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 5:30. Kosei and Wato got back into the ring and brawled. Wato hit a scoop Tombstone Piledriver move for a nearfall at 7:00. They did a Tower of Doom spot. Fujita pulled back on Wato’s left arm behind his back.

All four got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Kosei and Wato applied stereo submission holds and glared at each other, seeing if either could get the win. They let go of the holds, stood up, and traded slaps to the face at 10:30. Akira hit a spinning leg lariat. Sho nailed a spear on Wato, then the Shock Arrow cross-arm piledriver for a believable nearfall on Wato; I thought that was it! Sho set up for a second one, but this time Wato escaped. Wato hooked both arms and got a seatbelt cover for a nearfall, but Akira hit his Fireball (running knees to the back of the head)!

Kosei hit a German Suplex on Akira for a believable nearfall. Akira hit a half-nelson suplex. Wato hit a German Suplex with a high bridge on Akira for a nearfall, but the ref was pulled to the floor! Douki got in the ring and attacked Wato! Sho brought in his flat metal sheet, but Kosei took it and struck Douki and Sho with it. Akira hit a low blow on Kosei, and he slammed the metal sheet over Kosei’s head! Akira hit running double knees on Wato’s chin for a nearfall, then a swinging sideslam on Wato for the pin. That was fantastic; I believed each of those four was winning in the final three minutes.

Francesco Akira defeated Master Wato, Sho, and Kosi Fujita at 16:03 to become No. 1 contender for the IWGP Junior Title.

6. Yoshi-Hashi vs. Aaron Wolf in a G1 Climax B Block play-in match. An intense lockup to open. (I just read a stat that like 90% of Wolf’s career matches have been against a member of the House of Torture, so hopefully he can improve by getting out of that realm.) Yoshi-Hashi kept him grounded in a headlock. Yoshi-Hashi wrapped Wolf’s leg around the ring post at 3:00, and he targeted the damaged knee. Wolf rolled around in pain on the floor as he clutched the knee. They got in the ring and traded chops.

Yoshi-Hashi grapevined the leg on the mat, and Wolf immediately reached the ropes at 6:00. Wolf hit a powerslam, but he fell to the mat and sold the pain in his knee. He hit a snap suplex and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Yoshi-Hashi took control for a bit, but Wolf hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 10:00. Wolf hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Wolf applied a modified Anaconda Vice on the mat. Yoshi-Hashi was fading and appeared to be out, but he got a foot on the ropes at 12:00; I thought that was it! Wolf set up for an Angle Slam, but Yoshi-Hashi rolled him up for a believable nearfall. Wolf hit a decapitating clothesline.

Yoshi-Hashi hit an inverted DDT, and they were both down at 14:30. Yoshi-Hashi hit a clothesline and a superkick, then a suplex for a nearfall. Yoshi-Hashi grapevined the damaged knee. Wolf crawled to the ropes and reached them at 17:00. Yoshi-Hashi hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. He hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall; this crowd was going insane! Wolf did a Judo Throw and applied a leglock around Yoshi-Hashi’s neck. The ref checked on Yoshi-Hashi and called for the bell! Easily Wolf’s best (and longest) match of his career.

Aaron Wolf defeated Yoshi-Hashi at 19:42 to advance to the B Block.

* Oskar did join commentary here.

7. Yuto-Ice vs. Taichi in a G1 Climax A Block play-in match. The crowd was hot and split. They opened by taking turns hitting forearm strikes. They switched to trading spin kicks to the thighs. They brawled on the floor, and Taichi threw him into the guardrail at 4:00. They went into the crowd and fought up to the landing half-way up the seating area at Korakuen Hall. They traded kicks and strikes as they fought on the wide, cement walkway. The ref finally started counting them out, so they returned to the ring. Yuto-Ice hit a running knee to the jaw in the corner for a nearfall at 7:30.

Yuto-Ice hit a series of forearm strikes, but Taichi absorbed them, and it fired him up. Taichi hit a series of spin kicks. Yuto-Ice hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest; Taichi fired back with his own. Taichi hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 13:30. Yuto-Ice hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall. Taichi hit a release back suplex, dumping Yuto-Ice hit on his neck and shoulders at 15:30. “That was a rough, rough landing!” Charlton said. They got up and traded strikes until they both collapsed. Taichi hit a clothesline. Yuto-Ice hit a running knee to the back of the head, but Taichi kicked out at one! Taichi hit a brainbuster at 18:00, and they were both down.

The ref began counting them both down! They got up and traded some more strikes. Yuto-Ice collapsed and sold pain in his shoulder and neck. Taichi hit a spin kick to the head, then a discus elbow at 21:00. He hit another clothesline and a devastating back suplex, dumping him on his head, but he only got a nearfall! Yuto-Ice bit the side of Taichi’s ribs! He placed Taichi on the turnbuckles and hit a running knee for a believable nearfall at 23:00. Taichi blocked a sunset flip and got a nearfall. Yuto-Ice hit another running knee for a nearfall. Taichi hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri, but it only staggered Yuto-Ice. Yuto-Ice hit a series of headbutts. He hit one more running knee for the pin. That was pretty awesome.

Yuto-Ice defeated Taichi at 25:51 to advance to the A Block.

Final Thoughts: Three really strong matches to end the show. I’ve noted before that everyone seems to step up their game at Korakuen Hall, and that was definitely true today. The last NJPW show didn’t have any standout matches, but we had three here. I fully expected Yuto-Ice to win — after all, he’s in his 20s and just returned from an excursion, and he’s one of the new faces of the brand. Meanwhile, Taichi is closer to 50 than he is to 40. Taichi had some good nearfalls, but I expected him to win.

I’ll go with that fantastic four-way for second. The nearfalls came fast and furious, and I really bit on some of the nearfalls, thinking we were seeing a winner. No, I’m not a fan of Aaron Wolf, but he held his own against Yoshi-Hashi, and the crowd brought that match to the next level. The undercard was fine.

SO, there are two slots left for the G1 tournament. On July 6, El Phantasmo will face Ryohei Oiwa, while Oskar will face Yujiro Takahashi. (Oskar talked about that match at times during the main event.)