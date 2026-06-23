WWE Night of Champions lineup: Saturday’s PLE in Saudi Arabia, ESPN simulcast matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship

-Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints for the U.S. Championship

-(ESPN) Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament final

-(ESPN) Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

Powell’s POV: The King and Queen of the Ring finals will be featured during the first-hour simulcast on ESPN. The tournament winners will earn world championship matches at SummerSlam. It was finally established that the winners no longer have to challenge the champion on their respective brand. Join me for my live review as the premium live event streams on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) noonCT/1ET. My same-day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).