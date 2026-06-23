NXT Great American Bash lineup: Three title matches and a grudge match set Sunday’s CW Network special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship
-Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Myles Bourne vs. Tavion Heights the NXT North American Championship
-Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox
Powell’s POV: The three-hour NXT Great American Bash special will air live on The CW Network (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. The show will run head-to-head with the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. I’ll be covering AEW Forbidden Door, two of our staff members will be attending the show, and Jake Barnett will be on vacation. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward, along with my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) at some point on Sunday night or Monday morning.
Just nosy, Jason. First off, did I miss the Impact review from the 18th? And secondly, are you gonna do a Slammiversary review on Sunday? Thanks for any info.
Why are you still reading the website after implying that I’m biased against your favorite company?
Not implying anything, Jason. Just nosy as to if you’re gonna review Slammiversary? Just a harmless question. And I do read all your Impact reviews if they’re available. You really didn’t answer my question. Thanks for any info that you’d like to share.
-Just an innocent query. Would it still have been a “dick move” if it had been AEW doing it? Somehow, I think not.
Does that ring a bell?
So I take it you’re not gonna review one of TNA’s 2 biggest shows of the year just because they moved the time? I’m just asking a simple question. I wasn’t nasty about it or anything. Sorry for the inconvenience.
You were insulting previously, as the post I cited shows. But go ahead and act innocent. The answer to your Slammiversary question has been on this website several times. I am covering the show live BECAUSE they moved the start time. NXT won’t be covered live that night. Sorry to ruin your usual pity party about how biased I am against TNA.