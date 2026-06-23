NXT Great American Bash lineup: Three title matches and a grudge match set Sunday’s CW Network special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Myles Bourne vs. Tavion Heights the NXT North American Championship

-Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox

Powell’s POV: The three-hour NXT Great American Bash special will air live on The CW Network (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. The show will run head-to-head with the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. I’ll be covering AEW Forbidden Door, two of our staff members will be attending the show, and Jake Barnett will be on vacation. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward, along with my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) at some point on Sunday night or Monday morning.