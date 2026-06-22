6/22 Wrestling Open RI “Episode 55” results (6/22): Vetter’s review of Kylon King vs. Corey Duke in a “chairs are legal” match, The Verdict vs. Sammy Diaz and Ichiban, Dutch vs. Oxx Adams

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 55”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 22, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. They didn’t have a show last week, so this is their first show since June 8. The crowd was perhaps 150. Paul Crockett provided commentary.

* I missed the pre-show spotlight match! Sorry!

* Max Caster stormed to the ring, and he was livid. Someone stole from him. Bobby Orlando was in the upper deck. He had MJF’s plaque that declared him the best wrestler alive! They jawed and set up a future match… Bobby must beat three opponents to get his hands on Caster!

1. Sammy Diaz and Ichiban vs. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny ‘VSK’ Scalice. This easily could have been the main event. I believe ROH is taping today, so no sign of “Smart” Mark Sterling. Diaz and Ichiban came out first; they dove onto the heels as they approached the ring and we’re underway! VSK and Ichiban got in the ring and we got a bell at 00:44 to officially begin. Vinny took off his shirt, and he choked Ichiban with it. Ichiban backed him into a corner and hit his “One!” punches, then a 619 at 2:00.

Ichiban went for a springboard move, but VSK caught him with a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall! Nice! Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, and he choked Ichiban in the ropes. Vinny hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 4:00. Ichiban hit a stunner, and he made the hot tag to Sammy, who hit a top-rope crossbody block on Scalice, then a Sling Blade clothesline on Donovan. He hit some spin kicks. Diaz hit a Styles Clash on VSK at 5:30, but Bryce made the save.

Diaz hit a Pele Kick on Bryce. He hit a springboard fadeaway stunner on Bryce. Ichiban hit a frog splash on Bryce for a nearfall. The babyfaces tried to hit a team superplex on Bryce, but Donovan swatted them both to the floor. Diaz went for a sunset flip, but Bryce blocked it, sat down, and reached forward to grab the ropes AND VSK’s hands for added leverage to score the tainted pin. The crowd loudly booed that finish.

“The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny ‘VSK’ Scalice defeated Ichiban and Sammy Diaz at 7:21/official time of 6:37.

2. Nessa Ferrari vs. Liviyah. Again, newcomer Nessa reminds me of TNA’s Daria Rae, or retired WWE diva Victoria. Crockett noted she still has fewer than 20 matches under her belt. My Spidey sense is telling me someone will interfere to help Nessa get a win. They tied up, and Liv threw her to the mat. She knocked Nessa down with a hard shoulder tackle.

Nessa hit running double knees to the back of the head at 1:30 and was booed. (She hasn’t cheated, but Liviyah is the hometown hero!) Nessa hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall, then she mounted Liv and punched her. Liv nailed a running shoulder tackle at 3:30, then a clothesline into the corner. Kylie Alexa came to ringside and distracted Liviyah. It allowed Nessa to hit a springboard twisting DDT for the pin. Hey, I predicted that one right!

Nessa Ferrari defeated Liviyah at 4:33.

* Kyliie beat up Liviyah, hitting her basement dropkick in the corner. She got on the mic and belittled Liv, and she vowed to “end your career” the next time she’s back!

* Footage aired of the “Pledge of Batteegience, with Nick Battee. Jermaine Marbury confronted him and challenged him to a match.

3. Nick Battee vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). It’s been months since Battee wrestled, but he has done commentary while he’s been out. He handed out sheets of paper to fans that is apparently his “Pledge” written down. Marbury wore a Raptors-themed jersey today. Basic action early on, and Jermaine hit a bodyslam at 1:00, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Battee choked him in the ropes and hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:30, and he kept Marbury grounded.

Benny got the crowd going with a “Defense!” chant. Battee hit a back suplex at 5:00, then a suplex for a nearfall. Jermaine fired up and hit some clotheslines and a springboard armdrag move. They traded rollups. Nick tried a rollup with his feet on the ropes at 7:30, but the ref saw it. Nick and the ref argued. Jermaine got a rollup with HIS feet on the ropes for the tainted pin! Crockett said he usually doesn’t condone that but felt this was “fair play” because Battee tried it first.

Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) defeated Nick Battee at 7:53.

* It’s time for a contract signing between Bear Bronson and Bobby Casale. Crockett immediately pointed out that Casale did not come out to the Stetson Ranch theme song, and the crowd chanted, “Leave the Ranch!” at him as he entered the ring. Bear came out, holding his Wrestling Open title. Bear encouraged Bobby to leave the ranch. Bobby talked about his girlfriend being there for him and how he supports him. SO, Bear talked about his wife (Gabby Forza) and how much she believes in him, too. They both signed the contract with no punches thrown. That match is next week!

4. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. Jaylen Brandyn. No Stetson Ranch teammates with Morris, who had his tag title belt over his shoulder. No “Waves & Curls” teammate Traevon Jordan, but Jaylen still came out to Whitney Houston. They locked up, and Morris shoved him to the mat. Jaylen hit a dropkick. He hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Morris stomped on him, and he hit a running back elbow.

Jaylen got up and hit some chops and forearm strikes, then some clotheslines at 4:00. Morris hit a dropkick, then an implant DDT. He paused and didn’t go for a cover? He hit a second implant DDT, but he pulled up Jaylen at the two-count! The crowd booed that. Almost immediately, Jaylen got a jackknife cover on a rollup for the flash pin! Morris was shocked! Crockett said that with that win, Waves & Curls has secured a tag title shot!

Jaylen Brandyn defeated “Wonderboy” Brian Morris at 5:20.

* Footage aired of Dutch tossing Oxx Adams from a Rumble match a few weeks ago. It’s time for a singles match!

5. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) vs. Dutch. No sign of Vincent. They jawed at each other before locking up; Crockett said it’s the “biggest lockup we’ve ever seen in Wrestling Open” and I don’t doubt that’s true. They tied up again and bounced off the ropes while still intertwined. They traded chops. They switched to forearm strikes at 2:00. BRG distracted Dutch, and it allowed Oxx to hit a big clothesline! They traded slaps to the face. Oxx hit a headbutt at 4:00.

Dutch hit a flying headscissors, but he tweaked his knee in the process. He was okay to continue. Oxx hit a pump kick. Dutch hit a Black Hole Slam and was going for a pin, but BRG jumped in the ring and attacked Dutch, causing the DQ. Oxx immediately hit another chokeslam. I didn’t expect a clean win here, so I’m okay with this finish.

Dutch defeated Oxx Adams via DQ at 6:25.

6. Kylon King vs. Corey Duke, and chairs are legal. This feud has been going a few weeks. Duke came out second, and they immediately started brawling! Duke clotheslined him to the floor, then hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor! They brawled on the floor and looped the ring. Duke hit a snap suplex on a thin mat at ringside at 3:00. Duke went under the ring and got a chair, but Kylon struck him before it could be used. Kylon slammed Duke on the apron, then he threw the chair back under the ring!

Back in the ring, Duke hit some jab punches. Kylon hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Kylon hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00. In the ring, Kylon swung a chair but missed; Duke hit a dropkick. Duke grabbed the chair and struck Kylon in the back twice, and King bailed to the floor. Duke hit a Cactus Elbow Drop with the chair from the apron to the floor at 6:30! In the ring, Duke hit a double stomp on the back while using the chair, getting another nearfall.

Corey went under the ring and got more chairs. However, Kylon hit a DDT out of the ropes, planting Duke on a folded chair for a nearfall at 8:00. Kylon cracked the chair across Duke’s back a few times. Duke hit a shotgun dropkick, sending Kylon flying into a chair wedged in the corner. Kylon threw Duke head-first into that chair wedged in the corner, then hit a suplex at 10:00, and they were both down. Kylon hit a powerbomb onto an open chair for a nearfall at 11:30! OUCH! That earned a “This is awesome!” chant.

Kylon was lying on some open chairs. Duke went to the top rope, but Kylon jumped up and struck Duke with it. Kylon dove through the ropes while holding a chair, and he struck Duke. In the ring, he hit a top-rope superplex onto the four open chairs at 14:00! These guys are brutalizing each other! Duke kicked out at two! Duke hit a drop-toe-hold onto an open chair, then a rolling DVD onto an open chair in the corner! Duke hit a coast-to-coast dropkick onto a chair over Kylon’s face for the pin. A really good brawl.

Corey Duke defeated Kylon King in a ‘chairs are legal’ match at 16:04.

Final Thoughts: A really hard-hitting main event that earned its best match of the night. And I’ll point out that not once did either man THROW a chair, and at no point did they strike an opponent over the head with a chair. See, hardcore fans, it can be done! You can have a hardcore match without giving your opponent a concussion!

Nothing else really jumped out as must-see today. The Verdict’s match takes second, and Oxx’s match takes third, but both of those matches were really setting up future matches. I sensed Nessa was winning here; she sure looks confident and sure-footed for someone who has had 15-20 total matches.

Next week is the return of “Open Door War,” a six-way doors elimination match! (Put your opponent through the door, and they are out of the match). I watched this show live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.