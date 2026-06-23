WWE Smackdown taping in London (reports needed), NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Brandi Rhodes, Jessie McKay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The taping for Friday’s WWE Smackdown will be held today in London, Ontario, at the 02Arena. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Sunday’s Great American Bash event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brandi Rhodes is 43.

-Jessie McKay is 37. She worked as Billie Kay in WWE.