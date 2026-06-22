AEW Dynamite rating: Did the numbers bounce back without the NBA Finals as competition?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 665,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from the prior’s average of 542,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous episode’s 0.08 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The previous week’s Dynamite ran against the fourth game of the NBA Finals, which averaged a whopping 16.933 million viewers for ABC. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s show ran against a FIFA World Cup game that averaged 3.863 million viewers for FS1. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 610,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on June 18, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 736,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Grand Slam Mexico.