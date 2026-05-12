NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Doug Basham, Ricky Ortiz, Kushida, James Dudley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Doug Basham (Lyle Douglas Basham Jr.) is 55.

-Ricky Ortiz (Richard Young) is 51. Ortiz is married to fellow former WWE wrestler Layla El.

-Kushida (Yojiro Kushida) is 43.

-The late James Dudley was born on May 12, 1910. The WWE Hall of Famer died at age 94 on June 1, 2004.