Bron Breakker on winning the NXT Championship, how his singlet was a tribute to his father Rick Steiner, thoughts on facing Roman Reigns, his goals as champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bron Breakker on winning NXT Title: “It was a surreal moment. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. It was just unbelievable. It still hasn’t set in yet, it only happened twelve hours ago. That was really cool. My dad, it was the first time he’s ever seen me work and he sat front row. It was cool. It was a moment. That’s a moment I’ll cherish forever.”

Whether he wrestled with his father Rick Steiner as a kid: “No. I never wanted to try him because he would throw me on my head. I mean, I wanted no part of wrestling him. He doesn’t play, man.”

Rick and Scott Steiner’s reaction to NXT Title win: “It’s crazy, man. They’re proud of me. You know what I mean? They’re happy for me. They’re kind of living through me in a way, a little bit. They’re very involved. Talking to me, giving me tips, help, whatever the case is. It’s cool, man. I could see it makes them happy, man. It’s a really cool thing.”

His black singlet was a nod to Rick Steiner’s U.S. Title win in 2001 and TV title win in 1998: “He wore black on that night. His singlet was obviously different. His was probably cooler, to be honest with you. It was just kind of a tribute to that… Just change it up a little bit and keep people on their toes. Keep people invested in what I’m doing. I want to entertain as much as I can. My wardrobe, what I’m wearing and stuff are a part of that.”

The changing of the guard in NXT: “I don’t think it’s a nail in the coffin or anything like that. We’re just shifting from black and gold to 2.0… Tommaso [Ciampa] is going to be around. I’m sure that he and I will cross paths again. That will happen at some point in time whether it’s now or later. It’s going to happen again. I’m looking forward to it. It’s just a shift. Those guys are going to be here. I’m fully aware that they’re here. It ain’t going anywhere.”

Tommaso Ciampa’s nod to Scott Steiner’s infamous math promo in TNA: “Hell, I didn’t know. I’ve been kind of wanting to do some of that. Bring some of that back. The math stuff in particular because Scotty does such a great job with it and wrestling fans love it. It’s entertaining as heck. I’ve been kind of on the side of wanting to do that more, bring that back and then he got the use it and I was pissed… I got plenty of material and stuff to pull from, so I’ll be okay.”

Eventually challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title: “Never say never. Anything can happen in this sport. On any given day, anything can happen. I don’t know. If Roman wants a piece of me, he can come get some. I ain’t afraid of him at all. So, hell, if he wants to come down here, I’ll fight him. Or, hell, I’ll take my ass up to Smackdown and beat him up there.It doesn’t matter. I don’t care where we go. If he wants a piece of me, he can come get it.”

His goals as NXT Champion: “I want to be for the people. I want to be a fighting champion. I want to make the WWE Universe proud. I want to be electrifying and fun to watch. I want people to be on the edge of their seat when I come out because they love me and they can’t wait to see what I’m going to do next. I just want to be an honorable champion and representation of this company and show what we’re all about here at NXT. That’s it.”