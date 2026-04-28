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Former MLW COO lands new gig with the Lingerie Fighting Championships

April 28, 2026

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Tuesday to announce Jared St. Laurent as the President of Lingerie Fighting Championships.

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (LFC), the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment league, announced today the appointment of Jared St. Laurent (aka Mister Saint Laurent), former Chief Operating Officer of Major League Wrestling, as its new President.

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