Former MLW COO lands new gig with the Lingerie Fighting Championships

Saint Laurent brings a proven track record in combat sports and sports entertainment, having played a key leadership role in the growth and operational success of Major League Wrestling. His experience spans talent development, media rights, live event production, and global brand expansion—areas that LFC is actively targeting as it enters its next phase of growth.

As President of Lingerie Fighting Championships, Saint Laurent will consult on all aspects of the league’s operations, including event production, talent acquisition, sponsorship development, and international expansion initiatives.

“Saint Laurent’s leadership experience and deep understanding of the fight entertainment business make him an ideal addition,” said LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly. “We are focused on scaling the brand globally, enhancing our fan experience, and creating new opportunities for our athletes—and Saint Laurent is uniquely positioned to help us achieve those goals.”

During his tenure with Major League Wrestling, Saint Laurent was instrumental in expanding the promotion’s footprint across television and digital platforms while strengthening its live event presence. His appointment signals LFC’s commitment to elevating its production value, storytelling, and competitive platform.

“I’m excited to join Lingerie Fighting Championships at such a pivotal time,” said Saint Laurent. “There is incredible potential here to grow the brand, showcase world-class talent, and deliver a unique form of sports entertainment to a global audience. I look forward to building on LFC’s already impressive foundation that includes 5.5 million on-line fans and 300 million monthly views and take things to an even higher level.”

The announcement comes as LFC continues to build momentum with new events, international showcases, and initiatives like its “Queen of the Cage” talent search, aimed at discovering the next generation of stars.

Saint Laurent has already begun working behind the scenes and is expected to make his on camera debut as the league’s new Prez at their annual 4th of July event.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, please contact:

Lingerie Fighting Championships, 702-505-0743.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCID: BOTY) is the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment brand, producing combat entertainment distributed across major global streaming platforms. With over 300 million monthly views, and a content library reaching audiences in 180 countries, LFC operates as a digital-first media business with diversified revenue across advertising, streaming, live events, and subscription. For more information visit www.LFCfights.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or anticipated performance and may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute on its growth strategy, competition, and general economic conditions. Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Powell’s POV: From dealing mostly with men having simulated fights to working with women in lingerie… things are looking up for MSL. The only question now is when frequent Pro Wrestling Boom podcast co-host Jonny Fairplay will try to sell LFC on the idea of using managers.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)