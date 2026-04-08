WWE Evolve results (4/8): Vetter’s review of Aaron Rourke vs. Chazz Hall for the Evolve Title, WWE ID participants in an Evolve Women’s Title match qualifier

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 55)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 8, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too. Again, Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 6.”

* Chazz “Starboy” Hall was backstage as the credits began, and he started to cut a promo, but the cameras panned over to Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins, who stood over two guys they just beat up. It was Tate Wilder and Luca Crucafino.

1. Tristan Angels vs. Romeo Moreno. Again, Moreno was formerly known as Zozaya, and he’s another impressive, young European talent. Tristan made his WWE TV debut on last week’s AAA episode (which took place in February). He’s an English native, and he’s smarmy — I already compared him to the pompous, young Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Tristan immediately tied up the left arm. Romeo hit a dropkick at 1:30 and a release Air Raid Crash. Tristan hit a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00.

Tristan nailed a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Romeo went for a springboard move, but Tristan dropped him throat-first on the top rope. Moreno hit a dropkick at 4:30, then some clotheslines, and he hip-tossed Tristan over the top rope to the floor. Moreno then hit a jump-up springboard crossbody block to the floor! In the ring, he hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall.

Tristan hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and got a rollup for a nearfall, and he locked in a half-crab at 6:30. Moreno hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. They traded blows on the ring apron. Tristan dropped him face-first on the ring steps! In the ring, Tristan hit a flying knee to the back of the head, shoving Moreno face-first into the mat, for the pin. I like that finisher! Really good action.

Tristan Angels defeated Romeo Moreno at 7:43.

* In the locker room, Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera were talking. It’s Gal came up and talked to them and invited them to go work out with him. Ball was previously known as Jha’Quan McNair. WWE introduced Jha’Quan maybe two months ago… why not change his name before he debuts?

* Laynie Luck was in the VIP lounge for the next segment. Nikkita Lyons would later join her.

* In the ring, we were introduced to Airica Demia (now Anya Rune), Fallyn Grey (now Veronica Haven), Notorious Mimi (going back to her Sloane Jacobs name) and Valentina Rossi (now Gianna Capri). I’m fairly familiar with all four women from their indy runs. They each got to say a few words. They acknowledged that Sloane has been here before. “I’ve waited three long years for my redemption,” Sloane said. Haven noted her background at FSW in Las Vegas. She did refer to herself as “a fallen angel.” Rune sounds even younger than her age of 20. PJ Vasa came out of the back, and she is ready to face any of them in the upcoming gauntlet match.

* In his office, Evolve foreman Timothy Thatcher sat at his desk. He tapped the hard hat on his desk and talked about how Evolve is changing. He said Crucafino and Tate aren’t clear to wrestle tonight, so that match against Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins will happen when they are healthy.

2. Gianna Capri vs. Sloane Jacobs vs. Veronica Haven vs. Anya Rune in a four-way to qualify for the match for the vacant Evolve Women’s Championship. They all jawed, then Sloane and Gianni attacked the other two. Haven hit a top-rope double crossbody block at 1:00. Gianna hit an impressive kick high above her head. Sloane and Gianna beat up Rune, with Gianna hitting a splits leg drop. Of course, Sloane and Gianna began fighting each other when they each tried to steal a pin. Rune hit a spin kick in the corner. Gianna hit a spinning neckbreaker on Rune for a nearfall at 4:30. Sloane dropped Haven snake-eyes in the corner, then put her in the “Siren Song” (Muta Lock), and Haven tapped out! Solid debut for all four.

Sloane Jacobs defeated Gianna Capri, Veronica Haven, and Anya Rune in a four-way at 4:58 to qualify for the match for the vacant Evolve Women’s Championship.

* Kali Armstrong ran to the ring and threw a few of the women to the floor. Laynie Luck left the VIP lounge, jumped in the ring, and brawled with Kali.

* Mike Cunningham and Lince Dorado were working out in a gym. They came across It’s Gal, Santi Rivera, and Jacari Ball. Before you know it, they agreed to have a tag match!

* Aaron Rourke was adjusting his makeup while looking in a mirror. Kam and Harley came up and made fun of him. Aaron said he doesn’t need the makeup, and he reminded them that he’s champion… and they are not!

3. Aaron Rourke vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall for the WWE Evolve Title. Chazz had a good-but-short debut on Tuesday’s NXT. Chazz is so talented, but it’s evident he’s only 5’6″ when they locked up to open. Rosenberg noted that Chazz is an “Indy darling.” They said it’s the first time these two have been in the ring against each other, and they made some “East Coast vs. West Coast” comments. Good reversals with neither getting an advantage. Aaron hit a basement dropkick at 1:30. Chazz hit a springboard armdrag and a dropkick, and he paused to play some air guitar.

We now could see Brooks Jensen in the VIP lounge, and he jawed at Rourke. Hall hit a plancha onto Rourke. Brooks was shouting that Rourke is a coward. Cappuccino Jones attacked Brooks, and those two brawled to the back. In the ring, Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick, then a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 4:00. Rourke tied him in a full nelson, but Chazz escaped. Rourke hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall. Rourke went for the split-legged moonsault, but Hall got his legs up to block it at 5:30.

They traded forearm strikes, and Chazz hit a spin kick to the head. Chazz hit a springboard dropkick, and he set up for a mid-ring Sliced Bread, but Rourke blocked it. Chazz hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Rourke hit a huracanrana out of the corner. Chazz hit a Pele Kick, but Rourke hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and Aaron was in disbelief that he didn’t win with that. Chazz nailed the Sasuke Special dive to the floor. In the ring, Chazz missed the Shooting Starboy Press, but he hit the mid-ring Sliced Bread, then the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash). Rourke hit a Meteora into the corner, then a neckbreaker over the knee, then the Molly-Go-Round top-rope cannonball for the pin. That was really fun.

Aaron Rourke defeated Chazz “Starboy” Hall to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 10:12.

* Kam Hendrix, Harley Riggins, and Harlem Lewis watched the video screen backstage of Rourke and Hall celebrating in the ring. Harlem said that Rourke is ducking him.

Final Thoughts: I’m enjoying the new class of ID recruits, largely because I knew most of them already. Rourke and Hall had a great little indy-style match. I’m not sure we’ll see a match look exactly like that on WWE Smackdown, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. There are only a handful of 5’6″ guys I could see on the WWE main roster, but Chazz Hall is definitely one of them. He has a cool factor, charisma, and charm to go with that move set.

The women had a nice four-way, and I wish it had gone longer. A lot to like here. The episode clocked in at 48 minutes.