Brody King explains why he won’t be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brody King shared the reason he will not be appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. King was originally scheduled to be in a six-man tag match before being replaced by Bandido. King took to social media to explain that he will be attending a funeral.

“I promise I would much rather be at Dynamite than having to attend my friend’s funeral,” King wrote. “Thank you to Bandido for being the best partner and stepping up in my absence, and thank you to Tony for giving me the ability to be with my friends and family at this time. #Boluedersforver”

Powell’s POV: Bo Lueders, guitarist for the band Harm’s Way and co-host of the HardLore podcast, died at age 38 on April 2. The band announced his death on Instagram. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the band’s statement closed with the following message: “For those struggling with depression or urges to self-harm, help is always available. We’re not in this alone. Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988.” Danhausen also tweeted about Lueders’ death on his social media page, and CM Punk also acknowledged the band’s announcement. A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to help Lueders’ mother and girlfriend with funeral and other expenses. My condolences to Lueders’ family, friends, and fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARDLORE (@hardlorepod)

I promise I would much rather be at Dynamite than having to attend my friends funeral. Thank you to Bandido for being the best partner and stepping up in my absence and thank you to Tony for giving me the ability to be with my friends and family at this time. #Boluedersforver https://t.co/7xCYH0Ldzo — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) April 8, 2026

I feel like Bo would get a kick out of making me cry today. Rest in peace My brother. https://t.co/2HYwZGUpBL — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) April 2, 2026

Rest in peace Bo. I love you. I’ll miss you. Check on your friends, tell them you love them. https://t.co/bf826aAwPG — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 2, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)