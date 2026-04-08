AEW Dynamite results (4/8): Powell’s review of Chris Jericho’s appearance, Darby Allin, Bandido, and Jack Perry vs. Andrade, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 340)

Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

Simulcast live April 8, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur delivered his standard opening for the show, but then the cameras cut to a parking garage where The Death Riders were attacking Will Ospreay. A black SUV arrived. Alex Windsor exited the driver’s door. New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman, Henare, and Francesco Akira also emerged from the vehicle and stood with Ospreay. Excalibur explained that they are members of the United Empire faction.

The factions brawled in the parking lot. Wheeler Yuta was down in front of a car as the others fought their way into the arena. Winter fought Marina Shafir. Ospreay got Jon Moxley in the ring and threw punches at him until he was pulled off. Eventually, Moxley and Daniel Garcia put the boots to Moxley. Henare and Akira ran out from the back and helped Ospreay. Pac showed up and threw a series of strikes at Henare. Newman booted Pac. Ospreay put Moxley down, and then Newman hit him with a top rope double stomp. The United Empire crew stood tall in the ring.

Ospreay got a microphone and spoke about going to Japan, and introduced Newman Henare, and Akira. Ospreay called for the main event of Dynamite to be United Empire vs. The Death Riders…

Excalibur, who was joined on commentary by Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone, said Tony Khan announced before the show that TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher was injured and a new champion will be crowned…

Don Callis stood on the backstage interview set and said that Kyle Fletcher is injured and is out of action. He said the new champion will be determined in a Casino Gauntlet match at AEW Dynasty. Callis said he was negotiating to have Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada face the Young Bucks at Dynasty. Callis said the match was off, but he had a pivot that would blow everyone’s mind. Callis said people want to see Okada fight Konosuke Takeshita, but he said too bad. He spoke about picking up Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and painting the town like it was 1984…

Powell’s POV: While it’s cool that they got Callum Newman on the show shortly after he won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, I’m sure the brawl was a bit confusing for fans who don’t follow New Japan Pro Wrestling. The introduction of the NJPW wrestlers was not ideal, but it’s pretty easy to follow that they all represent the United Empire faction. The Fletcher injury news sucks. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. While I could be mistaken, I think he mentioned something about holding hands with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Either way, he should be back for next week’s Dynamite.

1. Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis (w/Don Callis) vs. Darby Allin, Bandido, and Jack Perry. The entrances for both teams were televised. Andrade teased starting the match with Allin, but he tagged out and then walked up the ramp. Moments later, Allin got a microphone and questioned why Andrade was playing these games when he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. Allin asked why Andrade is Callis’s “little bitch.”

Andrade walked out, and then Allin went up the ramp to meet him. Takeshita grabbed Allin from behind and gave him a German suplex. Andrade pointed at his head to show that walking out was strategic. Andrade returned to the apron with his team. Callis joined the broadcast team. Andrade posed with a female fan who was in the front row before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Callis said Kazuchika Okada would embarrass Myron Reed on Collision. A graphic showed that the AEW International Championship will be on the line. Takeshita and Davis grabbed Allin by his arms and legs and then swung him over the barricade and into the timekeepers’ area. Perry was left alone in the ring while Allin and Bandido were down. Davis put Perry down with a piledriver. Legal man Andrade entered the ring and soaked up the boos before hitting the DM finisher on Perry and pinning him.

Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis beat Darby Allin, Bandido, and Jack Perry in 10:45.

After the match, Allin and Bandido returned to the ring. Allin shoved Andrade while Bandido tended to Perry. Andrade pointed at the AEW Dynasty sign and then kicked Allin in the balls.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson ran out and worked over Okada and Davis. The Bucks set up Davis for a double team move. Matt had to act like he was struggling to hold up Davis while Kazuchika Okada ran out and pulled Nick off the apron. Takeshita dropped Matt with an elbow strike. Okada rolled Matt inside the ring. Takeshita and Okada put the boots to the Bucks.

Okada got in Takeshita’s face and shoved him. Takeshita returned the favor. Okada threw an elbow strike, and Takeshita retaliated with his own elbow strike. They traded blows until Hechicero, Lance Archer, and El Clon separated them.

“The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed ran out. Xavier, Wentz, and Bandido dove onto some of the Callis Family members. Okada laughed at Takeshita being one of those hit by the dive. Reed performed a dive onto Okada. Reed returned to the ring and motioned for the title belt while a graphic and the announcers hyped his title shot on AEW Collision…

Excalibur hyped Chris Jericho’s appearance, “Chaos in Canada” with The Death Riders vs. United Empire, and the previously advertised TBS Title match and Kenny Omega promo…

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Dr. Michael Sampson about MJF’s comments regarding Kenny Omega’s abdomen being a ticking time bomb. Sampson said MJF was trying to get in Omega’s head. Sampson said he spoke with Omega and feels he’s in the best shape of his life… [C]

Powell’s POV: Only the men were advertised for the main event, meaning no Alex Windsor or Marina Shafir in the match. I believe we have a new record for the most wrestlers ever featured in or around the ring for a non-battle royal during the first 30 minutes of a television show. The opening match was all action. They did a nice job of adding some juice to the Andrade vs. Allin match for the pay-per-view. On a side note, earlier today, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 4,253 with 3,760 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 20,734. The last time AEW ran Rogers Place was on May 8, 2024, when they distributed 4,572 tickets.

2. Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Title. Aminata performed a quick neckbreaker and covered Willow for an early near fall. Willow rolled to the floor. Willow smiled and said it was a close call. Aminata smiled and motioned for Willow to return ot the ring. They ended up trading strikes on the floor.

Hikaru Shida was shown watching the match from an area just off the main floor. Aminata was in offensive control before a PIP break. [C] Aminata avoided a moonsault and then caught Willow with a running elbow strike that led to a near fall. Aminanta showed frustration. Aminata went up top and performed a double stomp for a near fall. Willow came back and hit Aminata with the Pounce. It didn’t look great. Willow followed up with her Doctor Bomb finisher and got the clean win…

Willow Nightingale defeated Queen Aminata in 11:05 to retain the TBS Title.

Powell’s POV: A solid match that made Aminata look good before Willow came back and beat her. I guess Shida isn’t finished with Willow, who beat her clean on last week’s Collision.

A video package aired on AEW World Champion MJF’s AEW career highlights… [C]

Chris Jericho made his entrance to his “Judas” theme song. Jericho told the fans that he was going to make things official by signing his AEW contract. He said it would be miles down the road from Ponoka, Alberta, where he had his first match at the Moose Hall. A “Ponoka” chant broke out. Jericho said that might be the first Ponoka chant for anything.

Jericho recalled taking a risk by signing with AEW prior to the launch in 2019. He said he’s excited to help build the company that he helped start. Jericho said a lot of his risks have paid off, but he conceded that he’s also had some stinkers. He said that’s okay because it goes with the territory. He said he did it all because he loves pro wrestling.

Jericho spoke of getting in shape so he could be the best version of himself that he can be. He said he doesn’t care whether he opens the show, main events, or isn’t on the card at all. He said he only cares about helping build AEW because he loves pro wrestling. A “Jericho” chant broke out.

“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun made their entrance.

[Hour Two] Ricochet started by looking into one of the cameras and saying that Canada sucks. Ricochet said Kaun would have pulled the trigger if they came out to hurt Jericho. Ricochet told Jericho to do himself a favor and not sign the contract or come back.

Ricochet said Jericho was one of the greatest AEW champions of all-time, and the company would not have had a “monumental rise” had he not been there. Ricochet gloated about himself. Ricochet said he was saying it out of respect when he told Jericho that no one wanted him there. Ricochet told Jericho to get out of his ring, go on the cruise ship, and leave AEW.

“Wow, you really are bald,” Jericho said. He told Ricochet that he didn’t give a damn what he thinks. Jericho said there was a clause in his contract that let him choose his opponent for Dynasty. Jericho said he could choose Ricochet’s sidekicks, his own cousin in the crowd, or Connor McDavid. Jericho said he was going to do something he hadn’t done in about ten years.

Jericho removed the AEW cover from his clipboard to reveal his name on the back. “You just made the list,” Jericho said to cheers. Jericho told Ricochet that he would see him at Dynasty. Jericho left the ring and greeted his cousin…

Powell’s POV: The crowd was tame for Jericho by Canadian fan standards when Jericho made his entrance. He won them over with his upbeat “for the love of AEW and pro wrestling” mic work.

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Don Callis while Andrade, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Davis, Hechicero, Lance Archer, and El Clon stood by. Callis announced that the Young Bucks will face Okada and Takeshita at Dynasty. Takeshita said no. Okada didn’t look pleased either. Callis said there’s only one coach of the team. He claimed that Fletcher was lying in a hospital bed on death’s door, and they needed to come together for him.

Takeshita said he wanted to challenge Okada and said the AEW International Championship is his belt. Okada smiled. Callis said that if they work together at Dynasty, then Takeshita can have his title match with Okada at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Callis said he needed them to be like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Okada said he’s Jordan, and Takeshita is Pippen. Takeshita wound up to hit Okada, but the other family members intervened…

Powell’s POV: Imagine winning six NBA championships and still being the butt of jokes. I’d say I feel for Pippen, but an online search said he made $109 million during his career, so I think he’ll be okay. Anyway, it looks like we have our first match for Double or Nothing, even if it’s not quite official. Just when I thought Myron Reed’s chances of beating Okada for the title on Collision couldn’t get worse, they came up with a way.

While Tommaso Ciampa was making his entrance, ring announcer Justin Roberts said the match would be for the first entry in the Casino Gauntlet match. Mascara Dorada made his entrance…

3. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mascara Dorada for the first entry in the Casino Gauntlet match. The TNT Championship belt was on top of the broadcast table. Ciampa took a powder and looked at the belt. A short time later, Dorada performed a dive onto Ciampa from the ring to the floor before a PIP break. [C] Ciampa hit Willow’s Bell, followed up with a running knee strike, and then got the three count…

Tommaso Ciampa beat Mascara Dorada in roughly 11:00 to earn the first entry in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW Dynasty.

Powell’s POV: This was fine, but I don’t think the stipulation that the winner gets the first entry position added much.

Backstage, David Finlay spoke into a camera while Clark Connors was throwing punches at Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong, who were lying on the ground. Connors took a moment to look into the camera and said Mistico and Kevin Knight were lucky there were only two of them last week, but the gang is back together. Gabe Kidd entered the picture and heeled on The Conglomeration. Finlay said they were coming for “your body and we’re coming for your gold” on Collision… [C]

Lexi Nair interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Thekla on the backstage interview set. Thekla threatened to take Nair out for dinner before bringing her to a strip club, where she would drag her onstage and break all of her fingers if she had to hear that Jamie Hayter is a former AEW Women’s Champion. Thekla said she’s done playing games and then said something about how Hayter would be the dumbest bitch…

Powell’s POV: I can think of a guy who would pay to go to dinner and a strip club and then have his fingers broken by Thekla. Hell, the creepy bastard might even pay extra to have his fingers broken.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made separate entrances and delivered an in-ring promo. Copeland spoke first. Christian spoke about paying a visit to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s mothers. He said that by visiting their mothers, he would bang them both. He said he didn’t want Stokely Hathaway to feel left out. He said he would visit Hathaway’s mother as well, but when he does, it would be as one-half of the tag team champions.

AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their entrance with Stokely Hathaway. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta attacked Copeland and Cage from behind. FTR quickly joined in on the attack. Romero worked over Copeland with a chair. Christian fought back and set up for his finisher, but he was shoved toward Hathaway, who hit him with one of the tag team title belts.

At ringside, Romero held a chair in front of Copeland’s head, and then Beretta hit it with a running knee strike. Wheeler put a chair around Christian’s left arm while Wheeler waited on the ropes. Hathaway called for Wheeler to stop. Hathaway took Christian’s watch, and then Wheeler jumped from the middle rope and stomped on the chair… [C]

Darby Allin delivered a promo in a backstage area about facing Andrade El Idolo at Dynasty. He said he puts up walls and acts like he doesn’t care about a thing. Darby said he’s scared that he can’t win the big one and be the face of the company. Allin said he needs to win at Dynasty more than anything. He spoke about being told you’re not enough, and then emphasized that he needs this more than anyone can imagine…

Powell’s POV: The FTR angle put good heat on them heading into their match with Copeland and Christian on Sunday. Darby delivered a strong promo that put over the importance of his Dynasty match with Andrade, while also serving as a reminder that he’s hellbent on winning the AEW World Championship.

The United Empire made their entrance. The Death Riders entered through the crowd. The United Empire met them and brawled. Alex Windsor ran out and fought with Marina Shafir before a PIP break. [C]

4. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia (w/Marina Shafir) vs. “United Empire” Will Ospreay, Callum Newman, Henare, and Francesco Akira (w/Alex Windsor). It was unclear when the match actually started. The brawl continued on the floor coming out of the break. Henare jumped off the ring steps at Castagnoli, who caught him. Castagnoli hoisted him up in suplex position and then showed off his freakish strength by taking several steps forward before putting Henare through a table before a PIP break. [C]

[Overrun] Schiavone said The Hurt Syndicate would be in action on Saturday’s Collision. Henare put Moxley through a table on the floor at one point. A short time later, Moxley got the better of Ospreay inside the ring, but Newman cut him off with a clothesline. Ospreay used a Hidden Blade to put Moxley through a table that was set up in a corner of the ring. Ospreay covered Moxley, and Newman added some weight while they got the three count.

“United Empire” Will Ospreay, Callum Newman, Henare, and Francesco Akira defeated “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia.

After the match, Ospreay was all smiles with his teammates before he grabbed Moxley. Ospreay set up Moxley for a move, but Castagnoli saved Moxley. Schiavone said Ospreay was looking to end Moxley’s career. Excalibur hyped some pay-per-view matches and then set up a video package that he said would show the impact that Kenny Omega has had “on this sport that we love so much…”

The Kenny Omega video package aired and included footage of Omega in ROH, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, the DDT promotion in Japan, NJPW, and AEW…

Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced Kenny Omega, who came out dressed in a suit. He said it had been about 25 years since he’d been in Edmonton. He recalled driving from Winnipeg to work on independent shows. Omega said MJF’s mouth has made him famous. Omega recalled being at his peak and hearing people “talk their shit.” Omega said he always thought they could go ahead and say things they couldn’t deliver on. Omega said that anything they could do, he could do better. Omega said that whatever they can’t do is what he does all the time. He said he rewrites history and recreates pro wrestling in his image. Omega said that is what a god of professional wrestling does.

Omega said he thought it was on him to save the place where the best should wrestle, and put the belt on someone who actually can wrestle the best. Omega said he was wrong. He said it’s not his responsibility alone or his legacy. Omega looked to the fans and said that it was “our legacy.” Omega said the fans deserve a champion who wears the belt with pride and will go down in the annals of time as one of the greatest of all time. Omega said the things he was afraid of are now his strengths. Omega said he would take the belt from MJF and start to right the wrongs that MJF committed. “At the pay-per-view, it will be your last defense,” Omega said. “That and this version of Kenny Omega can absolutely promise.”

MJF’s entrance theme played. A carpet was rolled out, and the AEW World Champion walked on as he headed down the ramp. MJF entered the ring and said he almost believed Omega. He said Omega is getting better at this talking thing and said he’s proud of him. MJF said the fans are scared shitless, as they should be. He said they are all wondering if this might be Omega’s last shot at the AEW World Championship. MJF said they are all wrong because it will be his last shot. MJF said the clock is ticking on Omega’s career.

MJF recalled beating Omega “like a drum the last time they wrestled. MJF said Omega’s excuse was that he was 75 percent. MJF said the doctors are saying Omega is 100 percent, and Omega is saying this is the best he’s felt in years. MJF wondered what Omega’s excuse would be. MJF said Omega would find out that he’s not on the level of the devil. MJF said the fans’ god would fall and the devil would rise and sit atop the throne where he belongs. MJF got in Omega’s face and delivered his “better than you, and you know it” catchphrase.

Omega said he has learned a little more about MJF every week they’ve talked. He said he’s learned that the AEW World Championship means a lot to him. Omega said MJF would even honor the tradition of shaking the challenger’s hand before they meet at the pay-per-view. Omega asked MJF if they should let bygones be bygones for a great picture for what should be a legendary main event.

Omega held his hand out and told MJF to shake it. MJF looked to the crowd, tossed the mic down, and teased shaking Omega’s hand. MJF smirked and then turned around. MJF spun around and tried to punch Omega, who ducked it and then laid out MJF with a knee strike to the head. Omega said MJF was predictable. Omega removed MJF’s ring from his finger and put it on his own. Omega said he knows MJF and has studied him. He said they wouldn’t be talking about how much better MJF is and how everyone should know it. Omega said his closing line while saying that would be how things would end at Dynasty. Omega removed the ring and dropped it on MJF before waving to the crowd and leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: A 26-minute overrun. The main event was wild. I wonder if the show lost some viewers who thought the Kenny Omega video package was the end of the show. I liked both of the video packages, but it was good to have Omega and MJF there to deliver the final push for the AEW World Championship match at Dynasty. It was good to see them reverse course on the silly story that Omega’s stomach could explode at any time. Omega looked the part and did a great job of conveying confidence heading into the match, which is much better than where they left things last week, when it felt like they built in the excuse for him losing.

Overall, this was a wild show that threw a lot at viewers (and was not easy to keep up with while doing a live review!). Most of the Dynasty matches they spotlighted received good final hype, especially the AEW World Championship match. I’m also filling in for Jake tonight with our weekly same-night audio review of Dynamite for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my live review of AEW Dynasty on Sunday.