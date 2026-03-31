WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at MSG details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding the Saturday Night’s Main Event that will be held on Saturday, July 18, in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.

March 31, 2026 – As announced during Monday Night Raw, Saturday Night’s Main Event will emanate live from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 18, marking the first time since 2007 that the marquee event will be held in New York City.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on the Saturday of Fanatics Fest NYC Weekend running July 16-19, as visitors from around the globe head to the World’s #1 Sports Fan Festival at the Javits Center in New York City.

Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, April 2 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting now via Ticketmaster.com.

Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Pass Passes are now available through exclusive partner On Location offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. To buy Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/mainevent .

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.