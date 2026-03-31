NXT TV in New York City, last week’s NXT grade, Naoya Ogawa, Allison Danger

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from New York, New York, at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. The show features the contract signing for Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo in a four-way for the NXT Championship at Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naoya Ogawa is 58.

-Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) is 49.