Limitless Wrestling “Bissell Brothers Bash” results (3/27): Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Krule for the Limitless Title, The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Verdict, Alec Price vs. Charles Mason

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Bissell Brothers Bash”

March 27, 2026, in Portland, Maine, at Brick South

Streamed live on YouTube.com

The venue is a large factory setting with a high roof. The ring was well lit, and the announcers claimed that nearly 1,000 tickets were sold for the show (that seems high to me based on what I can see, but it’s at least half that in attendance).

1. LJ Cleary vs. Jordan Oliver in a pre-show match. Irish star Cleary wrestled on the Wrestling Open show in Massachusetts 24 hours ago. They hugged and opened with some standing switches. Oliver is several inches taller. They twisted each others left arm and traded quick reversals on the mat. Cleary hit a leg lariat to the jaw for a nearfall at 2:30. He took control and grounded Oliver. They got up and traded chops at 4:00, and Oliver hit an Acid Kick to the chest.

Cleary hit another leg lariat. Oliver hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Cleary hit a kick to the thigh and an “Irish Goodbye” (springboard Canadian Destroyer) for a nearfall at 6:00. Nice move. Oliver hit some chops and a pump kick. Cleary hit a series of roundhouse kicks. He went for a move off the ropes but Oliver caught him with a dropkick. Jordan then hit a German Suplex with a bridge for the pin. Sharp opener; I wish they had been given more time!

Jordan Oliver defeated LJ Cleary at 7:50.

* Announcer Rich Palladino came to the ring to kick off the main show! Aaron Rourke came to the ring with his WWE Evolve Title; he turned heel here last month when he attacked Gabby Forza . Rourke complained that Gabby “took everything away from me.” (She legally eliminated him in a Royal Rumble.) He complained some more and got booed. Gabby is in Japan right now, so she isn’t here to defend herself. So, he issued an open challenge, answered by the Pogo Stick-using dork, Milo Mirra!

2. WWE Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke vs. Milo Mirra in a non-title match. I’ve seen these two fight recently in nearby Chaotic Pro Wrestling. Milo bounced into the ring, struck Rourke, and we’re underway. Mirra hit a second-rope Blockbuster and was fired up. Rourke headed to the floor, so Milo dove through the ropes and crashed onto Rourke at 1:00. He slammed Aaron back-first on the apron. They got into the ring, but Aaron hit a running knee to the ribs and a buttbump for a nearfall. Rourke dropkicked him to the floor, then hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron.

In the ring, Rourke hit a second-rope flying Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 4:00. Milo fired up and hit some kicks, including a spin kick to the head in the corner, but he missed a Blockbuster. Rourke immediately hit a shotgun dropkick and a Meteora into the corner. He went for a split-legged moonsault, but Milo got his feet up to block it. Milo got an inside cradle for the flash pin out of nowhere! The commentators wondered if Milo has earned a title shot.

Milo Mirra defeated WWE Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke at 5:46 in a non-title match.

3. Becca (w/the Shooter Boys) vs. Liviyah. This is a first-time-ever meeting, which is a bit of a surprise, as the teenager Liviyah has seemingly taken on every top-tier female in the Northeast. International pop sensation Becca sang “Hot Bod” on her way to the ring. The Shooter Boys are lackeys/henchmen/backup singers for her, so they are heels here. Both appear to be about 5’8″. Liviyah knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and flexed. She got some rollups, then a shotgun dropkick and a bodyslam for a nearfall at 1:30.

Becca yanked her to the mat by her hair and took control. Liviyah hit some clotheslines in the corner. The Boys hopped onto the apron to distract Liviyah. Becca hit a baseball slide dropkick through the ropes. In the ring, she got a nearfall at 3:30. Becca hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, and she tied Liviyah in a Muta Lock, then switched to a modified straitjacket Camel Clutch at 5:30.

They traded rollups, and Liviyah hit another flying shoulder tackle. Liviyah hit a Helluva Kick, and she flipped Becca face-first into the corner, then hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Liviyah hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex! Becca rolled to the floor to regroup with the Boys, so Liviyah dove onto all three! They got back into the ring, but Becca immediately tied her in a leg lock around the neck, and Liviyah tapped out!

Becca defeated Liviyah at 8:31.

* Becca got on the mic, but the crowd drowned her out. She was about to sing her “new hit single,” but Ace Romero came to the ring! I’ll reiterate that he’s now maybe 350 pounds — still big but down more than 100 pounds. Becca and the Boys bailed.

4. Ace Romero and Scotty “Too Hotty” Garland vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz (w/Becca). Romero and the long-haired Ortiz opened. Garland entered and tied up with Vecchio at 1:30. Garland hit some hip-tosses and a flapjack. Ace got back in and chopped Vecchio at 4:30. Ortiz got in, but Ace hit more chops, then a hip-toss at 6:00. Becca hopped on the apron to distract Ace, and it allowed Ortiz to drop Ace and stomp on him.

Romero hit a double suplex at 8:30. Garland got the hot tag and hit some jab punches on Vecchio. Garland slammed Vecchio face-first to the mat. He set up for the Worm, but Becca turned babyface by tripping him (I kid!). No, the crowd booed her interference. Garland and Vecchio traded blows, and the Boys worked over Scotty in their corner. Ortiz did the Worm and was booed, so he did a crotch-chop toward the fans.

Romero got a hot tag at 13:30 and hit a big back-body drop on Vecchio. Ace hit a Pounce that sent Ortiz to the floor. Ace did his best bowling ball impression by diving through the ropes on the Boys. Becca again got on the apron. Ortiz accidentally knocked her down. Garland hit the faceplant on Ortiz and hit the Worm and knife-edge chop to the shoulder. Ace grabbed Vecchio, hit a package piledriver, and scored the pin. The crowd really loved that.

Ace Romero and Scotty “Too Hotty” Garland defeated “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio at 16:19.

5. Keagan Garland vs. 23 Hazard. Keagan might be 20 now; he’s still really scrawny, and he definitely has his dad’s facial features. Hazard dropped him with a back elbow, and he jawed at the crowd. Garland flipped him to the floor at 2:00, then hit a baseball slide dropkick onto him. In the corner, Keagan hit a series of punches. Hazard took control and hit a series of punches and some knee lifts to the ribs.

23 Hazard planted his foot in Garland’s throat and kept the kid grounded. Keagan hit a second-rope crossbody block, and they were both down at 7:00. Keegan hit a pump handle Angle Slam for a nearfall at 8:30. 23 Hazard hit a low-blow uppercut, slammed Keagan to the mat, and got the cheap pin. Meh. Some fans threw garbage at Hazard, which is never a good idea. Hazard was going to hit some more blows, but Scotty ran in for the save.

23 Hazard defeated Keagan Garland at 8:52.

6. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. “MSP” Daphne DeVille and Aiden Aggro. Transgender athlete DeVille was formerly known as DangerKid. Daphne opened against Channing. Daphne clotheslined Greene at 1:30. All four brawled. MSP hit a team faceplant on AG, then a team back-body drop on Thomas. Daphne hopped on Aiden’s back, and they hit a team senton move at 3:00. Star Struck began working over Aggro in their corner. Channing hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit a sidewalk slam and cranked on Aiden’s neck on the mat.

Daphne got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit a back suplex on Thomas, then a running knee on Greene. Channing set up for a piledriver, but Daphne blocked it, and Daphne hit a Jay Driller for a nearfall. Star Struck began stomping on Daphne. Aggro hit a top-rope double missile dropkick at 10:30. Daphne hit a Swanton Bomb. Daphne hit a top-rope senton for a nearfall at 12:00, but Bakabella put Channing’s foot on the ropes. Aggro chased Sidney. MSP surrounded him in the ring. Greene hit a superkick on Aggro. Channing struck Daphne in the head with Greene’s mask! Channing immediately hit a leaping piledriver to pin DeVille.

“Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated “MSP” Daphne DeVille and Aiden Aggro at 13:02.

* For no good reason, Greene grabbed Ref Gina and hit a piledriver on her! The crowd was shocked and horrified! Ace Romero came to the ring, and Star Struck scampered away. Romero got on the mic and said he has “picked a side,” and it’s pretty clear who his friends are here. Romero called for a four-on-four match at an upcoming show — MSP, Romero, and Gabby vs. Dijak, Star Struck, and Rourke — in a cage match!

7. Alec Price (w/Jordan Oliver) vs. Charles Mason. Charles hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, and they brawled; Alec still had his jacket on! Price dropped him with a hard back elbow. He hit a running knee in the corner. Mason raked the back and dropped Price throat-first across the ropes, then hit a doublestomp to the back, and he kept Price grounded. Mason hit his discus clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. He stood on Alec’s hair and pulled on his arms.

Mason set up for a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, but Price turned it into a rollup. Mason applied a choke in the corner, with Price’s feet dangling off the ropes. Price nailed his Rebound Lariat. Price hit his series of running knees in the corner, and Mason went to the floor at 5:30. Price set up for a dive, but Mason hit a DDT onto the ring apron. In the ring, Mason hit Sister Abigail for a believable nearfall. Price hit some kicks and an enzuigiri at 7:00.

Price went for a top-rope move, but Mason caught him and hit his rolling DVD for a nearfall! Nice! Mason applied a standing sleeper, but Price escaped. Mason hit another clothesline to drop Alec. They fought on the apron, and Price hit a flip powerbomb at 9:00. He dove through the ropes onto Mason. In the ring, he hit the top-rope Blockbuster for the pin. That was really sharp for the time given.

Alec Price defeated Charles Mason at 9:30.

* Price got on the mic and thanked the fans. He vowed he isn’t going anywhere, just because he’s signed elsewhere.

8. “The Butcher” Andy Williams and “The Blade” Braxton Sutter vs. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling). The Verdict attacked before the bell, and we’re underway! Butcher and Blade still had their jackets on. Sterling wore a red suit, and a commentator joked he stole it from the Sinister Minister James Mitchell. Sterling choked Blade in the ropes. Blade hit some chops on each heel in opposite corners. Bryce bodyslammed Blade across VSK’s knees at 3:00. Blade still has his jacket on!

Bryce hit another bodyslam. VSK hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall. VSK applied a sleeper; Blade finally has his jacket off! Bryce slammed Blade into the corner. Butcher finally tagged in at 6:00, and he hit some backbody drops and clotheslines. He hit a backbreaker over his knee on Scalice, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Sterling grabbed Sterling’s ankle, and it allowed Donovan to get a rollup for a nearfall, then a Black Hole Slam on Butcher for a nearfall at 7:30. Butcher finally was able to hit a pump kick on Sterling, then a team powerbomb for the pin. That wrapped up really quickly.

“The Butcher” Andy Williams and “The Blade” Braxton Sutter defeated “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice at 8:03.

* The actual Bissell brothers got in the ring, and they had a title belt for whoever wins the battle royal, coming up next. The winner of the battle royal also gets a contract for a shot for ANY title, ANYtime, ANYwhere!

9. A Battle Royal. Coming out of the back were: Bobby Casale, Nick Robles, Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the basketball), Kalvin Dumont, Jodi Aura, Perry Von Vicious, CPA, Leo Slater, Ashley Vox, Anthony Vecchio, Aaron Ortiz, DJ Powers, Aiden Aggro, J-Heru, Aaron Rourke, Andy Tyler, Milo Mirra and 23 Hazard. I didn’t recognize two guys — one might be Sean “Vegan” Keegan. Another guy was a short, chubby Latino I didn’t know; the commentators joked he looked like Silver King. The bell rang and everyone tossed Dumont! Hazard had attacked Andy Tyler with a chair on the floor, and he was deemed unable to compete.

CPA tossed Powers, but Casale tossed CPA. Casale tossed Robles. Perry tossed Casale, but the Shooter Boys tossed Perry. The eliminates were fast. I think we are down to seven or so guys at 4:30. Vox — the only woman in the match — hit a running knee, but 23 Hazard flattened her with a Hidden Blade! Tyler returned to the ring because he wants his hands on 23 Hazard. (I don’t know who Tyler is; I haven’t seen him before, but he might be in his 40s). Tyler tossed Hazard around the ring. Leo Sparrow and Hazard worked together to toss Tyler.

Vox hit a tornado DDTD on Leo. Leo shoved kale into her face and tossed her. Milo tossed Sparrow. Our final four are Rourke, Mirra, Aggro, and 23 Hazard at 8:00. (Looks like I’m not going to be able to name the guys I didn’t know.) Milo bounded on the floor on his pogo stick. He got back in, but Rourke eliminated him. Aggro clotheslined Hazard to eliminate him, so it’s just Rourke vs. Aggro. They fought on the apron. Aggro kissed him forcibly on the lips and superkicked him. Rourke hit a low-blow punt kick, and Aggro fell to the floor!

Aaron Rourke won a 20-competitor battle royal at 9:58.

10. Donovan Dijak (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Krule for the Limitless Title. Krule was introduced as the IWTV champion, but that belt is NOT on the line. Sidney got on the mic and demanded this be a no-DQ match! Krule nodded in agreement, and we got the bell. Krule tossed him to the floor seconds in, and they brawled at ringside. They brawled away from the ring, and you can see this crowd is definitely at or near 1,000 patrons, as claimed. Krule tossed Dijak into the rows of chairs.

Krule suplexed him onto some open chairs at 4:00. Krule made a door bridge on the floor. Bakabella threw a fireball into Krule’s face, and Dijak hit a Mafia Kick to send Krule from the apron and crashing through the door bridge on the floor at 6:30. They got back into the ring. The ref put on his gloves, but I don’t see any blood. Dijak hit a clothesline at 8:00. Krule went for a fallaway slam, but Dijak landed on his feet, and Donovan kicked Krule in the head for a nearfall at 9:30.

Dijak set up for a chokeslam, but Krule escaped and hit a back suplex. Dijak got a chair and cracked it over the head (I hate that!) for a nearfall at 11:00. Dijak stood up and waved for help to come from the back. Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene entered the ring and helped stomp on Krule. On the floor, Dijak hit some chairshots to Krule’s back. They hit a con-chair-toe, over Krule’s head at 14:00. The heels rolled Krule back inside the ring, turned their backs on him, and celebrated.

Of course, Krule sat up (doing his best Undertaker/Kane impression). He dove onto all the heels. In the ring, he chokeslammed Dijak and went for a cover, but Bakabella hit Krule on the back. Krule grabbed Sidney by the throat, and Sidney tried to talk his way out of it. However, Krule now threw a fireball into Sidney’s face. Dijak hit a running kick for a nearfall at 16:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Krule shoved Dijak to the mat. Dijak got up and hit a superkick.

Dijak hit a second-rope twisting superplex for a nearfall. He put the title belt onto Krule’s chest and hit a top-rope moonsault onto him for a nearfall at 19:00. Dijak slid a door into the ring and placed it in the corner. Dijak put his belt around his knee and used medical tape to keep it in place. However, Krule speared Dijak through the door in the corner for a nearfall at 22:00. Dijak hit him with door debris; Krule punched the debris, shattering it. Dijak was able to hit his Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) onto the knee taped with the belt to score the pin. Good brawl.

Donovan Dijak defeated Krule to retain the Limitless Title at 23:10.

Final Thoughts: A fun show and a good-sized, hot crowd certainly helped. I did like Price-Mason for best, even though it was just shy of 10 minutes. A good main event takes second, and I liked Becca-Liviyah for third. I feel bad for some of the guys who drove up there and were out of a battle royal within seconds. I swear I never saw Jodi Aura in the ring, and a few others were tossed quickly, too. Keagan Garland is not good in the ring. At all. I’ll just leave it at that. The good far outweighs the bad here.