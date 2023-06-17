AEW Collision results (6/17): Powell’s live review of CM Punk and FTR vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson, Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT Title, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue, Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews, Miro in action

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 1)

Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Aired live June 17, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] The Collision opening video aired to the tune of Sir Elton Johnson’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)”… Pyro shot off on the stage while the broadcast team of Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness checked in. There were loud CM Punk chants from the crowd and they were instantly rewarded.

CM Punk made his entrance to “Cult of Personality.” Punk was introduced by ring announcer Dasha Gonzalez. Punk walked out with a pair of black boots tied around his neck and a red bag in his hand. Once inside the ring, Punk blew a kiss to the crowd and set his red bag down.

Punk stood in the middle of the ring and looked into the hard camera while the crowd continued to chant his name. Punk removed the AEW logo from his microphone and tossed it aside. “I don’t know if you guys heard, but I’m tired of being nice,” Punk said.

Punk said he was gone ten months with a ruptured tricep tendon that was torn off the born. He said he’s still here and as long as he is, it’s the professional wrestling business. Punk said it’s a business for grownups and not a popularity contest. He said he probably would have lost that one a long time ago if it was.

Punk said they were going to talk about the future, but first they had to talk about his past. He said that if someone had told 15 year-old him that he’d sell out legendary venues, he’s not sure he would have believed that person. Punk said he’s tired of being nice and told the crowd to tell him when he’s telling lies.

Punk said he got to where he is by riding the wave of smart and passionate professional wrestling fans. Punk said he’s never compromised and has been unapologetic. Punk said he couldn’t have done it without all of the fans. Punk said there are some people who hate him for the season reason that they love him.

Punk said he is the truth and the truth is painful. A “F— the Elite” chant broke out. Punk pointed to signs that labeled him a hero, Pepsi Phil, and another that labeled him CM Junk. Punk said the fans can do that.

Punk said David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery CEO) calls him “One Bill Phil” because he’s “the genuine article in a business full of counterfeit Bucks.” Punk declared that the king is back and added that he has a lot of things to get off his chest.

Punk said he had a question and then he’d get out of the hair of the fans. Punk said he this is what Joe Strummer (of The Clash) paid him for. He said he will always speak truth to power and will never compromise. Punk mentioned the people who feel he owes them an apology. “I am sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like,” Punk said. “Tell me when I’m telling lies.” The crowd chanted Punk’s name.

Punk picked up the bag and said the last time the fans saw him, he held what was in the bag above his head. He said it’s not because he deserved it, it’s his because he earned it. He said it’s not his because he had the best Dog Collar match, it’s his because he won the Dog Collar match. Punk said it belongs to him until someone can pin him or submit him for it.

Punk held up the boots he brought out with him and said he assumed there were people who hoped he would set them down in the ring and walk into the sunset. Punk said that until there is someone in the company who can fill the boots, they belong on his feet. “Tell me when I’m telling lies,” Punk said before dropping the mic and looking into the hard camera. Punk approached a camera on the apron and asked, “What’s in the bag, Max?”…

Powell’s POV: An awesome promo. Punk got his shot at the Bucks in and I consider it fair game. I wasn’t bothered by The Elite mocking Punk while they were working in front of a hostile crowd because it would have been silly to ignore the fans. Likewise, I don’t blame Punk a bit for returning fire with a zinger. Fans expected something from Punk and he gave it to them (and evened the score).

A brief video aired on Wardlow’s feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus… Entrances for the TNT Title match took place. Kelly and McGuinness checked in from their ringside desk in between the entrance of the challenger and the champion…

1. Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage) for the TNT Title. Rick Knox was the referee. Wardlow performed a dropkick that resulted in Luchasaurus ended up at ringside. Cage whispered into the ear of Luchasaurus. Wardlow went to the floor and roughed up the challenger. Back inside the ring, Luchasaurus took offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Wardlow put Luchasaurus in electric chair position and then fell backward to slam him to the mat. Wardlow, who had a busted lip, put Luchasaurus down with a spinebuster. Wardlow went up top, but Luchasaurus cut him off and slammed him to the mat with a chokeslam that resulted in a two count.

Luchasaurus and Wardlow traded shots in the ring. Wardlow put Luchasaurus down with a clothesline. Wardlow set up for a powerbomb. Cage climbed onto the apron. Wardlow looked at Cage and then performed the move anyway. Cage grabbed a chair, which distracted Wardlow for a moment. Wardlow went back to Luchasaurus, who grabbed him and chokeslammed him for a near fall.

Luchasaurus tried to hoist up Wardlow, who slipped out and then countered into a powerslam. Wardlow went up top and performed a Swanton. Wardlow lowered the straps on his gear. Cage climbed onto the apron again. Wardlow took the bait like a meathead, but he dodged a charging Luchasaurus.

Wardlow stood over Luchasaurus in the corner and threw punches at him until Luchasaurus slipped through his legs and held the referee. Cage took a camera from a ringside photographer and struck Wardlow with it twice. Luchsaurus drove Wardlow face first into the mat and then pinned him…

Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow in roughly 10:45 to win the TNT Championship.

After the match, Cage stood o the middle rope and held up the TNT Title belt. Luchasaurus put Cage on his shoulders and then Cage held up the title belt again…

Powell’s POV: This was a rough, plodding match. The game of hot potato with the belt continues. If the goal was to make the AEW International Championship feel more important than the TNT Title for some reason, then mission accomplished.

Lexi Nair interviewed Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall on a backstage interview set. Marshall said they never said Hobbs would wrestle, they only said he would appear on Collision. Marshall said Hobbs will be in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Hobbs spoke of winning the tournament and taking what’s his…

Kelly hyped Miro being in action later in the show, and said Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo would be in action after the break…

The broadcast team recapped highlights of the TNT Title change while brief highlights were shown… Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Buddy Matthews (w/Julia Hart) vs. Andrade El Idolo. Aubrey Edwards was the referee. A “welcome back” chant broke out for Andrade. Early in the match, Andrade sent Matthews to ringside. Andrade performed a slow cartwheel on the apron and then moonsaulted onto Matthews on the floor.

Matthews came back by shoving Andrade into the ring post and then tossed him over the barricade. Andrade climbed onto the barricade and performed a huracanrana. Andrade came up favoring his arm, but he seemed fine as he rolled Matthews back inside the ring and covered him for a two count.

Andrade went to the ropes and was cut off by Matthews, who pulled Andrade’s arm through the ropes and into the corner. They went back to the floor where Matthews ran Andrade’s bad arm into the barricade. Back in the ring, Matthews executed a meteora from the ropes and got a two count. Matthews clutched his left knee heading into a PIP break. [C]

During the break, one trainer tended to Andrade’s shoulder while another checked on Matthews’ knee. They eventually went to a full picture break and when they came back, the match continued while the broadcast team labeled it a war of attrition with both men aggravating past injuries.