WWE Smackdown rating: Did the numbers bounce back for the show headlined by the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton press conference?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.419 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.190 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.27 rating. Smackdown bounced back in a big way after being surprisingly low for the previous episode, which featured Cody Rhodes beating Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship. One year earlier, the March 14, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.571 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for USA Network for the Elimination Chamber fallout edition.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)