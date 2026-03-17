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AEW Collision rating: How did the AEW Revolution go-home show and countdown special perform?

March 17, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 458,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision episode averaged 370,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.

-The AEW Revolution countdown special that followed Collision on TNT averaged 225,000 viewers and had a 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The last Collision episode that aired without competition from a WWE or NXT premium live event was on February 21 when the the show averaged 470,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the March 15, 2025, edition of AEW Collision on TNT delivered 421,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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