WWE Payback lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a cage match

-LA Knight vs. The Miz

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Barring a Payback Eve addition on Smackdown, this would be the first PLE in recent memory to not feature anything Bloodline related. Labor Day weekend is loaded again with the AEW All Out pay-per-view taking place the night after Payback. I will have live reviews of both shows and our same night audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Join me on Saturday night for my live review of Payback beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET.