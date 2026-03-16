Austin 3:16 Day, WWE Raw in San Antonio, Pro Wrestling Boom, Mark Lewin, Mark Canterbury, Steve Armstrong, Ken Doane, Brett DiBiase, MJF, JD McDonagh, Masayuki Naruse, Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Santino Marella, Shotzi Blackheart, Gary Hart, Don Owen, Antonino Rocca, Iron Sheik, Scott Hall

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy 3:16 Day for those who observe this sacred holiday. Yes, I did set this to go live at 3:16 am.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center. The show features appearances by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay joining me to discuss AEW Revolution and look ahead to AEW Dynasty and WrestleMania 42. We welcome your email questions before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in San Antonio, Tuesday’s NXT in Houston, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Fresno, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Raleigh. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Mark Lewin is 89 today.

-Mark Canterbury is 61 today. He worked as Henry Godwin in WWE and also worked as Shanghai Pierce in WCW.

-Steve Armstrong (Steve James) is 61 today.

-Ken Doane is 40 today. He is working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He also wrestled as Kenny Dykstra and Spirit Squad Kenny.

-Brett DiBiase is 38 today.

-Gary Hart died of a heart attack at age 66 on March 16, 2008.

-The late Don Owen was born on March 16, 1912. The longtime Pacific Northwest Wrestling promoter died at age 90 on August 1, 2002.

-MJF (Maxwell Friedman) turned 30 on Sunday.

-Masayuki Naruse turned 53 on Sunday.

-JD McDonagh turned 37 on Sunday. He previously worked as Jordan Devlin.

-Antonino Rocca died at age 55 on March 15, 1977, after complications following a urinary infection.

-The late Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) was born on March 15, 1942. He died of cardiac arrest at age 81 on June 7, 2023.

-Bryan Clark turned 62 on Saturday. Clark, who worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb, was backstage at the March 7 AEW Collision show in Tucson, Arizona.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) turned 52 on Saturday.

-Shotzi Blackheart (Ashley Urbanski) turned 33 on Saturday.

-The late Scott Hall died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.