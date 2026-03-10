WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appearances set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns appears

-Brock Lesnar appears

-AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).