NXT TV preview: Tonight’s Vengeance Day fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Joe Hendry and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints and Ethan Page

-Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight

-Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair in a tournament final for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid

-Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights vs. Lexis King and Uriah Connors

Powell's POV: The winner of Hail vs. Sinclair will challenge Fallon Henley for the title on the March 17 episode from Houston, Texas. Tonight's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.