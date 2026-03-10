NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Luchasaurus, JoJo, Ernie Ladd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luchasaurus (a//k/a Luchasaurus) (Austin Matelson) is 41. He also worked as Killswitch.

-Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman is 32 today. She is the widow of the late Bray Wyatt.

-The late Ernie Ladd died at age 68 on March 10, 2007, after a battle with colon cancer.