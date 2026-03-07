GCW “They Said It Couldn’t Be Done” results (3/6): Vetter’s review of Otis Cogar vs. Reed Bentley for the GCW Ultraviolent Title, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Terry Yaki and Bobby Flaco for the GCW Tag Titles

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “They Said It Couldn’t Be Done”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

March 6, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky, at Bourbon Hall

The venue is a large, dark, one-level music hall. The ring was well-lit. The crowd was perhaps 300. John Mosely, Emil Jay, and Nick Maniwa provided commentary.

* The show opened with footage from the last show, when teenager Brodie Lee Jr. challenged Joey Janela to a match in Las Vegas, and Janela beat him up. (Apparently, this is going to be the main event?)

1. Jake Omen vs. Jake Bravado vs. Jackie Thad vs. Juni Underwood vs. Jeffrey John in a scramble match. I don’t know a lot of these guys. Omen is tall and thin. Bravado is rotund. I’ve seen Thad once; he has long brown hair. Juni and John are regulars now. Juni hit a DDT on Bravado. He hit a dropkick into the corner. Thad hit a German Suplex at 2:30. He hit a flying punch on Omen. John hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on Thad, then a DVD for a nearfall.

Omen hit a backbreaker over his knee on John, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 4:30. They did a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner, and all five were down. (Again, it never makes sense that the person on the bottom also collapses.) Omen and Bravado traded punches, and both fought to the floor at 6:30. John hit a plancha onto them, but they caught him. Juni hit a plancha onto all three! Thad hit a flip dive onto all four!

In the ring, Bravado hit a Jackhammer-style slam. Omen hit a plancha to the floor. Juni hit a half-nelson suplex and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Juni and Thad traded blows. Thad hit a spin kick to Juni’s head and a piledriver. However, Jeffrey John jumped in, rolled up Thad with his feet on the ropes, and scored the tainted pin! Pretty good action and a good showing by three guys who are new to the GCW faithful.

Jeffrey John defeated Jake Omen, Jake Bravado, Jackie Thad, and Juni Underwood at 9:18.

2. Gavin Ash vs. Christian Napier. Ash is a scrawny kid who impressed on GCW’s recent tour in Dallas and Kansas; he’s a good high-flyer and probably still a teen. (Cagematch.net shows this is just his 29th match.) Napier carried a VNDL48 flag, but neither Cogar brother joined him to ringside. A basic feeling-out process to open. Ash hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Napier hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 2:30, then a backbreaker over his knee. Napier isn’t that big, but he’s much thicker than Gavin. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Napier hit another backbreaker and kept Ash grounded. Ash hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant out of nowhere, and they were both down at 5:00. He slammed Napier to the mat and tied him up. Ash hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall, but he missed a Shooting Star Press. Napier immediately hit a shotgun dropkick and a Lungblower to the back for the pin. Solid match.

Christian Napier defeated Gavin Ash at 6:50.

* Backstage, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price were talking. Their opponents tonight, Terry Yaki and Bobby Flaco came up and wanted to shake their hands, but added they are winning the belts tonight. (Where is Jay Lucas? Why do we have to watch the arm-pumping dork Flaco instead?)

3. “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Terry Yaki and Bobby Flaco for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Again, I could easily see Oliver and Price losing the belts at any point, as they are going to be here less often if they are at AEW and ROH events. (That said, it’s hard to imagine they lose them to a makeshift team.) The challengers attacked before the bell; Oliver still had his jacket on. The action immediately spilled to the floor. Price slammed Yaki onto the ring apron. Yaki ran the length of the stage and hit a flip dive onto Price and Oliver. They got into the ring at 1:30.

The challengers hit some quick team moves on Oliver for a nearfall. Oliver dropped Flaco with some hard chops, and he hit a dropkick, with Price making the cover. The champs hit a senton and leg drop combo for a nearfall at 3:00, and they kept Bobby in their corner. Flaco hit a tornado DDT on Oliver. Yaki finally tagged in and hit a double missile dropkick, then a huracanrana on Oliver. He hit a Canadian Destroyer out of the ropes on Price for a nearfall at 5:00. Price hit the Emergency second-rope leg drop for a nearfall.

Price ran the ropes and hit a hard back elbow on Yaki. Oliver leapt off the ropes, but Flaco turned it into a Lungblower move to the chin. Yaki and Price pushed their foreheads together and traded forearm strikes. Yaki hit an enzuigiri at 7:30. The champs hit a series of quick team moves on Yaki, then they knocked Flaco off the apron. All four fought in the ring, and the challengers hit clotheslines, and everyone was down at 9:00.

Yaki and Oliver traded LOUD chops. Yaki hit a DDT on Oliver, then an Asai Moonsault onto Price. Flaco hit a dive to the floor. The challengers hit a Doomsday crossbody block for a nearfall, but Price jumped back in and made the save at 11:00. Price hit a jumping knee on Yaki and a Rebound Lariat. The champs hit a team pendulum slam on Yaki for the pin. Really good action; that’s going to be tough to beat.

“Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated Terry Yaki and Bobby Flaco to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 11:51.

4. Ethan Heyre vs. Shane Mercer. My first time seeing the scrawny, short Heyre. Mercer is a beast — he’s been known to Gorilla Press smaller guys (and girls!) into the crowd. I have no problem if this is three minutes or under. Shane isn’t particularly tall (he’s generously listed at 5’11” online), so Ethan might be 5’2″. Shane went for the Gorilla Press, but Ethan escaped. Shane hit a release belly-to-belly suplex that sent Ethan all the way across the ring. “He almost landed in Ohio,” Mosely said. Mercer hit a powerslam for a nearfall.

Shane again went for a Gorilla Press, but Heyre hit a Canadian Destroyer. Shane tossed Ethan straight up, caught him, and hit a massive powerslam. “All of you are witnesses to a public execution,” Mosely said. Ethan applied a Triangle Choke, but Shane stood up and hit a powerbomb, but Heyre kept it locked on. Shane finally did the Gorilla Press and tossed Heyre over the top rope, over the guardrail, and onto fans (plants!) in the front row at 4:30. Such power!

Heyre got in the ring and dove onto Shane. He tried it again, but this time, Shane caught him and slammed him against the guardrail! Shane got a nearfall in the ring at 6:30. Shane hit some chops. Heyre hit a stunner and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Shane hit another release suplex with Heyre crashing awkwardly. Heyre hit a second-rope tornado DDT for a nearfall. Shane hit two standing powerbombs and the second-rope Moonsault Tombstone Piledriver for the pin! An awesome finisher. I don’t mind that going that long, as that was a blast.

Shane Mercer defeated Ethan Heyre at 11:16.

5. Beastman vs. 2 Tough Tony. Beastman carried a door to the ring. Tony wore his JCW shirt, and he had his bottle of liquor. (He uses that to make a literal flaming punch.) Basic brawling early on. Tony has been wrestling for at least two decades now and has been in a lot of death matches. They brawled to the floor at 3:00 and traded chops in front of the guardrails. They got back into the ring, and Tony hit a Pele Kick at 5:00. Beastman dove off the apron onto Tony on the floor.

In the ring, Beastman hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 7:30. Beastman removed his pants, but he had another layer on. He hit a rolling cannonball in the corner onto Tony for a nearfall. (This match doesn’t end until we see the flaming punch!) Tony hit a modified DVD, and they were both down at 9:00. This match has gone at three-quarters speed. Beastman hit a splash onto Tony, but he missed another one.

Beastman nailed a Samoan Drop and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 11:30, then a running shoulder tackle for a nearfall. Tony hit a superplex, slamming Beastman through a door bridge, but only got a nearfall at 14:30. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Tony finally doused his hand in alcohol, set it on fire, hit the flaming punch, and scored the pin. A surprisingly bloodless match. A bit too long, but the finish everyone here knew was coming.

2 Tuff Tony defeated Beastman at 15:12.

* Intermission. Blank screen with a countdown clock.

6. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill vs. Billie Starkz in an intergender match. A lockup, and he easily pushed her into a corner. They avoided each other’s big moves and had a standoff. She hit a Mafia Kick that sent him to the floor, then she dove through the ropes onto him at 2:00. She hit a second dive, then threw him head-first into the ring post. Back in the ring, she got a nearfall. Billie backed him into a corner and hit some chops; he cartoonishly sold them. Billie hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Starkz kept him grounded with a series of kicks. He finally caught a leg, got to his feet, and hit some punches to her ribs, then a slingshot stunner at 6:00. Ryan hit a second-rope superplex, but she immediately hit a devastating neckbreaker over her knee, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. (I find these exchanges highly non-believable). She hit a rewind kick; he hit a spin kick to her head, and they were both down at 8:30.

O’Neill hit a second-rope suplex back into the ring. He went to the top rope, but Billie pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Ryan to fall and be crotched in the corner! She threw him to the mat. They again fought on the ropes, but she dropped him to the mat. He hit a Frankensteiner! He went for a Swanton Bomb, but she got her knees up to block it, and she got a rollup for a nearfall. Billie put him on her shoulders and hit her version of One-Winged Angel and got the pin. Good action. The crowd was firmly behind the hometown girl.

Billie Starkz defeated Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill at 11:24.

* Footage aired of the violent beatdown of Matt Tremont on the last show. It’s not hyperbole to say that more than 100 light tubes were cracked over his head that night.

7. Atticus Cogar vs. Larry D for the GCW World Title. It’s been a few years since I’ve seen Larry D wrestle; he’s a big, thick man and has the size advantage on Cogar. A feeling-out process early on, as Atticus was hesitant to lock up. They brawled to the floor, and this feels like it’s at three-quarters speed, too. Larry crotched him across the guardrail at 4:00. They got back into the ring, and Cogar shoved cooking skewers into Larry’s mouth at 7:30 and stomped on them.

Larry hit a discus clothesline, and they were both down. He hit a running splash to the mat for a nearfall at 10:00. Atticus hit the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) out of nowhere for a believable nearfall; that’s usually his finisher! Larry hit a powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 11:30. Atticus hit a second-rope Brain Hemorrhage for the pin. An alright match, but there was zero sense that Larry D was going to win the title here.

Atticus Cogar defeated Larry D to retain the GCW World Title at 12:34.

8. Otis Cogar vs. Reed Bentley for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Several weapons, like glass panes and barbed-wire boards, had been placed around the ring. I have zero interest in this one, so I’m skipping to the 10-minute mark, where they were both drenched in blood and fighting on the floor. They went over to a bar, and Bentley poured alcohol on Cogar. They got back into the ring, and Cogar cracked a chair over Bentley’s head for the pin.

Otis Cogar defeated Reed Bentley to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 19:59.

Final Thoughts: No surprise, Price/Jordan vs. Yaki/Flaco did indeed turn out to be by far the best match here. Nothing else was even close. Bille-O’Neill was well-fought, even though it was absurd and comedic at times in the way he oversold her blows. I’ll go with Mercer-Heyre for a distant third place, just because I love watching Shane’s raw power and literally toss scrawny kids around the ring.

Beastman-Tony should have been closer to eight minutes than 15. Again, Tony is 47 and just shouldn’t be doing matches that long anymore. I’m really hit-or-miss on Atticus, and this one was just too slow, too. A lot of bigger GCW regulars were missing — no Effy, KJ Orso, or Joey Janela. I watched HOG from Chicago, and that’s where Charles Mason, Gringo Loco, and Shotzi Blackheart were, too. And Marcus Mathers is expected back from Japan soon.