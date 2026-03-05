ROH on HonorClub lineup: Four Leaf Clover Four Corner Survival match on tonight’s show, new location

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Matt Menard vs. Shane Taylor vs. Lee Johnson vs. AR Fox in a Four Leaf Clover Four Corner Survival for an immediate title shot

-Juice Robinson and Ace Austin vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Zayda Steel

-Tommy Billington and Adam Priest vs. “The Work Horsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Lacey Lane vs. Robyn Renegade

-Komander vs. Sidney Akeem

-Persephone vs. Sara Leon

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Darian Bengston and Kiran Grey

-Josh Woods vs. Nathan Cruz

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. Tony Khan stated at the taping that the venue is the promotion’s new home for tapings. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.