ROH on HonorClub lineup: Four Leaf Clover Four Corner Survival match on tonight’s show, new location

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Matt Menard vs. Shane Taylor vs. Lee Johnson vs. AR Fox in a Four Leaf Clover Four Corner Survival for an immediate title shot
-Juice Robinson and Ace Austin vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor
-Mina Shirakawa vs. Zayda Steel
-Tommy Billington and Adam Priest vs. “The Work Horsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry
-Lacey Lane vs. Robyn Renegade
-Komander vs. Sidney Akeem
-Persephone vs. Sara Leon
-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Darian Bengston and Kiran Grey
-Josh Woods vs. Nathan Cruz
Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. Tony Khan stated at the taping that the venue is the promotion’s new home for tapings. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.
