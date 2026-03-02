The WWE Hall of Fame date and location revealed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

March 2, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 at 9pm PT at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of WrestleMania® 42 week in Las Vegas.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will deliver an unforgettable experience for the WWE Universe, headlined by Class of 2026 inductees Stephanie McMahon, former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles and Demolition. Additional inductees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 10 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Monday, March 9 at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes will soon be available through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages will provide unparalleled access to every electrifying moment, including premium seating, Superstar Meet & Greet opportunities, and more. To learn more, visit: http://onlocationexp.com/wwehof .

Powell’s POV: The Dolby Live at Park MGM has a listed capacity of 6,400. The venue is adjacent to T-Mobile Arena, where Smackdown will be held that night, so it will be easy for fans and anyone working Smackdown to appear at both events. Although I don’t believe they’ve released any official details, I assume that the ceremony still stream live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States with the late start time of 11CT/12ET.

