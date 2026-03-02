Demolition added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The long wait is over for a legendary WWE tag team. “Demolition” Ax and Smash were added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on Monday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow debuted as Ax and Smash in WWE in January 1987. They were managed briefly by Johnny Valiant, whose character sold their contracts to Mr. Fuji, who had a long run with the duo. Demolition held WWE Tag Team Title reigns. “Moondog Rex” Randy Colley teamed with Eadie for a matter of days before Darsow replaced him. Brian “Crush” Adams joined the team during their third reign as WWF Tag Team Champions.

Powell’s POV: Not bad for a Road Warriors knockoff team. The long wait for Demolition to enter the Hall of Fame is believed to be due to Eadie and Darsow joining the class action lawsuit against WWE over head trauma issues in 2016. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2018. The Undertaker informed the duo of their induction in a video below.

Congratulations to Ax & Smash of Demolition and welcome to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/iDWqIQoYeY — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 2, 2026

