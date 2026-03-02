Four-way tag for a financial prize set for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-“LFI” Rush and Dralistico vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a four-way tag match for $200,000

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live from Tucson, Arizona, at Tucson Arena. The show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).