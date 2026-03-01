West Coast Pro “Evil Empire” results: Vetter’s review of Vinnie Massaro vs. LaBron Kozone for the WCPW Title, Johnnie Robbie vs. Laynie Luck for the WCPW Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Evil Empire”

Streamed live on YouTube.com

February 27, 2026, in Commerce, California, at Dirt Dog Compound

This show aired live and free on their YouTube channel. Mike Wexler and Jordan Castle provided commentary. The venue is a small, dark room — it appears there are only two or three rows of chairs, so the crowd was maybe 80. The lighting is good. Google Maps shows that Commerce is in the Los Angeles metro.

* NOTE: West Coast Pro had a working relationship with both Prestige Wrestling and Deadlock Pro. With those two promotions shutting down in recent months, WCPW has now started working with St. Louis Anarchy and New Texas Pro. So, we are starting to see some of the top-tier talents from both of those promotions heading here.

1. Gabe Roka vs. Aaron Solo. I think Gabe is the only person in the lineup I haven’t seen before; he looks a bit like NXT’s Ricky Smokes. Standing switches to open. Solo is taller, but Roka might be thicker. Roka knocked Solo down with a shoulder tackle, and he hit some kicks that sent Solo to the floor. They fought at ringside. In the ring, Solo hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30.

Castle confirmed what I just wrote, saying Roka has a 20-pound weight advantage. Roka hit some kicks. We suddenly lost the commentary track mid-match! Roka hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Okay, we can hear Jordan Castle again and he apologized for the technical difficulties. Solo hit a DDT for the pin. Decent. Not sure how many matches Roka has had but he looked good. (As a whole, these rookies at West Coast Pro have really impressed).

Aaron Solo defeated Gabe Roka at 7:19.

2. Alan Angels vs. “Flyboy” Andrew Cass vs. Gregory Sharpe for the WCPW Golden Gate Title. Angels beat Cass last month to win this title. They all traded rollups and had a standoff. Angels rolled to the floor to stall. Cass hit a splash on G Sharpe and a standing moonsault at 1:30. Sharpe hit an axe kick to Andrew’s back, then a Northern Lights Suplex on Angels at 3:30. Angels hit some German Suplexes on each opponent. Cass dropkicked G Sharpe to the floor at 5:30. Cass hit a corner moonsault to the floor onto both opponents.

In the ring, Cass hit some Yes Kicks on Sharpe. Sharpe hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex on Cass for a nearfall at 8:00. Angels hit a top-rope crossbody block on Sharpe for a nearfall, and he immediately applied a half-crab, but Cass made the save. Sharpe hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner on Cass. However, Angels hit a Halo Strike spin kick on Sharpe to send him to the floor. Cass hit a piledriver along his back on Angels at 10:00. Angels hit a standing powerbomb on Sharpe, then an Angel’s Wings! However, Cass hit a 450 Splash on Sharpe for the pin! New champion! Angels loses his belt without being pinned.

Andrew Cass defeated Alan Angels and Gregory Sharpe to win the WCPW Golden Gate Title at 11:15.

3. Stephen Wolf vs. Royce Isaacs. I just saw Wolf compete in Chicago from an AAW show last week; Castle said this was Stephen’s WCPW debut. Wolf stalled rather than lock up with the more muscular Isaacs. Isaacs hit a hard chop to the back at 1:30. Royce hit a delayed vertical suplex after holding Wolf upside down for nearly a minute, then he hit a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall. Wolf hit a top-rope doublestomp on the left arm and targeted the shoulder. Wolf caught him on a crossbody block and hit a powerslam, and they were both down at 6:30.

Royce hit some clotheslines in the corner. He hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. He tried a release German Suplex, but Wolf rotated and landed on his feet, and Stephen hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 8:00. Wolf tried a second-rope Moonsault Press, but Royce caught him and hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. I can’t say I’ve seen that finish before (but not many people have the power of Royce to pull that off, either!)

Royce Isaacs defeated Stephen Wolf at 8:54.

4. Jiah Jewell vs. Gary Jay. Gary is one of those St. Louis-area talents I mentioned at the top; he’s like a red-headed Brodie Lee. They traded chops at the bell, and the ‘crazy Cajun’ Jewell did his Gator Roll on the mat. Gary hit a dive through the ropes, so Jiah hit a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, they traded more chops. Jay stomped on the left elbow at 3:30 and hit some more LOUD chops that popped this crowd.

Jiah hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and a back suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jay hit a second-rope swinging Flatliner and a basement dropkick to the head for a nearfall at 6:30. Jiah hit a swinging neckbreaker on the floor; he pushed Jay back into the ring and pinned him. Good action, but I admittedly didn’t think that was the finisher.

Jiah Jewell defeated Gary Jay at 7:42.

5. Alpha Zo vs. Bret the Threat. Bret wears a singlet; he’s tall and lanky, and I’ve compared him to Timothy Thatcher. Zo came out first, and he dove onto Bret as he approached the ring. They got in the ring and we got a bell at 00:32 to officially begin. Zo hit a flying knee drop across the forehead. Zo hit an Exploder Suplex at 1:30, as Castle noted that Zo “is in the shape of his life.” (He’s so much thinner than three years ago.) Bret grabbed the left leg and repeatedly slammed it against the mat. He whipped it against the ring post at 3:30.

Bret stayed focused on the leg and tied up Zo on the mat. Zo tied him in a Crossface hold on the mat at 7:00. Bret escaped and applied a half-crab. They brawled to ringside, with Zo repeatedly hitting Bret across the back. Bret tied him in an Octopus Stretch in front of the fans at 9:00, but Zo hit a powerbomb on the edge of the ring frame! Ouch! They got back into the ring, and Bret hit some quick kicks, then a back suplex at 11:00. Zo fired back with a running kick that dropped Bret. Bret hit a half-nelson suplex. Zo hit a Spin Cycle swinging back suplex, and scored the pin. Good action.

Alpha Zo defeated Bret the Threat at 12:23/official time of 11:51.

6. Miko Alana vs. Billie Starkz. Miko is still fairly new; she’s definitely giving up some experience to Billie. Billie is taller, but Miko has the overall size advantage. Billie wanted a test of strength, but Miko responded by stomping on Starkz’s feet. Miko hit a standing neckbreaker and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Billie dove through the ropes and barreled onto Alana. She pushed Miko face-first against the ring post. In the ring, Billie hit some elbow strikes to the side of the head, then repeatedly stomped on Alana in the corner and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Starkz stayed in charge and kept Miko grounded. She hit a knee strike to the forehead, but missed a Swanton Bomb at 6:00. Miko hit a clothesline and a backbreaker over her knee, then a crossbody block as Billie was against the ropes, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Billie hit a DDT for a nearfall. They got up and traded strikes. Billie hit a spin kick to the head, then a top-rope Swanton Bomb. However, Miko immediately rolled over Billie for the flash pin! Wexler said it’s the biggest victory of Alana’s career.

Miko Alana defeated Billie Starkz at 8:22.

* Billie immediately struck her from behind and stomped on her. Johnnie Robbie came out and chased Billie off.

* Intermission went about 17 minutes.

7. Lee Moriarty vs. Adrian Quest. Lee wore his ROH Pure Title belt. Standing switches to open as Wexler said this is a first-time-ever meeting. They twisted each other’s left arms and had a standoff at 1:30, and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. Quest hit a huracanrana and a second-rope crossbody block, then a dropkick. Lee hit a snap suplex at 4:30 and tied up both arms behind the back. Lee hit a Drive By kick from the floor and got a nearfall in the ring.

Quest hit a huracanrana and some quick kicks. He hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Lee to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto him at 7:00. In the ring, Quest tied up Lee on the mat, but Moriarty got a foot on the ropes. Moriarty locked him in the Border City Stretch. Quest hit a German Suplex at 9:00 and a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall, then a Code Red for a nearfall. Lee blocked another rollup, got his own rollup, and the clean pin! That was good action.

Lee Moriarty defeated Adrian Quest at 9:57.

8. Johnnie Robbie vs. Laynie Luck for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. Laynie carried her WWE ID Title belt. They stood toe-to-toe, and Laynie is maybe five inches taller. She grabbed Robbie’s left arm and dragged Johnnie to the mat. Robbie hit a huracanrana. Luck applied a Dragon Sleeper and kept Robbie grounded. Laynie hit a slingshot suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Johnnie hit some quick kicks and a Northern Lights Suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down.

Robbie hit a Facewash kick in the corner at 7:30. Luck hit a stunner out of the corner, then a doublestomp to the chest, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. They traded kicks. Laynie hit a spin kick to the head at 9:30. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline, then a swinging uranage and a Kota Ibushi-style Kamigoye kneestrike, then her doublestomp to the back of the head for the pin. A really strong final couple of minutes.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Laynie Luck to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 10:16.



* Jordan Castle mentioned these two are having a rematch in St. Louis — I thought that had been canceled, but it appears it is back on.

9. “The Crush Boys” Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander vs. Danny Orion and Shimbashi for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. Orion has become one of my favorites to watch over the past year. Orion and Shimbashi are regulars in New Texas Pro, but Shimbashi has visited a lot of states in the past year. The rumor is out there that Charlie has signed a WWE ID deal, but I haven’t seen that officially. Titus is a top-10 U.S. indy talent, but I’ve barely seen him in the past year, as he’s been in Japan for NOAH. The Texas duo attacked during the intro, and we’re underway! We got a bell at 1:02 to make it official.

Titus hit a bodyslam on Orion. Alan Angels came out of the back and joined commentary. Orion hit a Lionsault. Shimbashi hit a flying elbow drop on Titus. Charlie was pulled off the apron, so he wasn’t there for a tag. Orion hit an inverted suplex, dropping Titus stomach-first for a nearfall at 4:00. Titus hit an impressive dropkick, then a DVD on Shimbashi. Charlie entered and hit the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew moonsault) at 6:00. Charlie hit a moonsault by launching off of Titus. Shimbashi hit a Pedigree on Titus for a nearfall.

Orion put Titus on his shoulders and threw him at Shimbashi’s knee. Shimbashi hit a DDT onto the top turnbuckle. Orion hit his Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. Charlie hit a shotgun dropkick as Titus hit a suplex on Orion. Titus hit a flip dive to the floor on Shimbashi. It allowed Charlie to hit the top-rope Shooting Starboy Press for the pin on Orion. That was really good, and my only complaint is that it should have gone longer.

Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander defeated Danny Orion and Shimbashi to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles at 9:32/official time of 8:30.

* Aaron Solo and Alan Angels jumped in the ring and attacked Charlie and Titus!

10. Vinnie Massaro vs. LaBron Kozone for the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title. I love that they are still using Kozone, the final-ever Deadlock Pro champion. Standing reversals, then they went to the mat. Kozone hit a flying back elbow, then some European Uppercuts. Kozone is taller, younger, and visibly stronger. He hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Kozone hit a senton and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Massaro hit a running splash in the corner at 6:30 and some chops, then a twisting suplex and an elbow drop for a nearfall.

Vinnie hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall. Kozone hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. They traded chops, then forearm strikes. Vinnie hit a dropkick, but Kozone kipped up and hit an enzuigiri. Vinnie hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 10:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Kozone hit a rolling Koppo Kick! They got up and traded punches. Kozone nailed the Ballgame clothesline for a nearfall, but Massaro nailed the Snoring Elbow for a nearfall. Vinnie hit a pumphandle powerbomb for the pin. Good action.

Vinnie Massaro defeated LaBron Kozone to retain the West Coast Pro Wrestling World Title at 12:24.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show but one without a stand-out must-see match, either. I really enjoyed the tag title match, and I’ll rank it best of the night, while also acknowledging they barely scratched the surface of what those four can do. I’ll go with Moriarty-Quest for second, and Laynie-Robbie for third. The main event was fine, but there was no sense that Massaro’s title was in danger of changing hands. I put Kozone in a small, elite class of guys (such as Zilla Fatu) who could go straight from the indies and into a major role in a TV promotion. (Seriously, Kozone would immediately be in the top-tier in TNA). I’m just not buying perpetual mid-carder Massaro, who is nearly 50, as their champion.

I love what West Coast Pro has been doing. They are putting shows online, live, on YouTube. They just had a series of Monday night shows from their training center featuring rookies. They have a huge training class, and Andrew Cass is clearly the standout of them, but everyone is fairly polished.