WWE Raw in Indianapolis, Pro Wrestling Boom, Debra Marshall, Big E, Kyle O’Reilly, Tenille Dashwood, Davey Richards, Mike Tenay, Booker T, Scotty Riggs, Ultimo Dragon, Ricky Steamboat, Norman Smiley, Lance Archer, Masato Tanaka, Ace Austin, Brock Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The show features a Roman Reigns appearance and the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing the WWE Elimination Chamber and looking ahead to AEW Revolution and WrestleMania 42. We will be recording later than usual today at 4CT/5ET. We welcome your email questions until our start time via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Indianapolis, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Thursday’s TNA Impact in Atlanta, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Portland, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Tucson. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Debra Marshall is 66 today.

-The late Mike Von Erich (Mike Adkisson) was born on March 2, 1964. He took his own life at age 23 on April 12, 1987.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) was born on March 2, 1981. He died at age 29 on August 12, 2010. His death was ruled as “intoxication from mixed drugs complicating a cardiomyopathy.”

-Mike Tenay turned 71 on Sunday.

-Booker T (Booker Huffman) turned 61 on Sunday.

-Scotty Riggs (Scott Antol) turned 66 on Sunday.

-Ultimo Guerrero turned 54 on Sunday.

-DJ Hyde turned 48 on Sunday.

-Davey Richards (Wesley Richards) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Big E (Ettore Ewen) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Kyle O’Reilly turned 39 on Sunday.

-Tenille Dashwood turned 37 on Sunday.

-Ricky Steamboat (Richard Blood) turned 73 on Saturday.

-WWE trainer Norman Smiley turned 61 on Saturday.

-Angel Medina turned 54 on Saturday.

-Masato Tanaka turned 53 on Saturday.

-Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Aaron Aguilera turned 49 on Saturday.

-Ace Austin (Austin Highley) turned 29 on Saturday.

-Brock Anderson (Brock Lunde) turned 29 on Saturday.

-Happy belated birthday to my brother Eric.

-Rick Link was born on February 28, 1959. He died at age 66 on January 14, 2026.