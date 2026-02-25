NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Zaria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ricky Saints holds “An Absolute Experience”

-“The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes vs. Hank, Tank, and Shiloh Hill

-NXT North American Women’s Champion Izzi Dame speaks with challenger Tatum Paxley

-Wren Sinclair vs. Nikkita Lyons in a tournament match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: Thea Hail won the first tournament match and will face the winner of Sinclair vs. Lyons for the title shot. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).