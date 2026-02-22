Limitless Wrestling “Gnomie & The Machine” results (2/21): Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Gabby Forza for the Limitless Title, Daron Richardson vs. 23 Hazard, Dreya Mitchell vs. Jada Stone

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Gnomie and The Machine”

February 21, 2026, in Yarmouth, Maine, at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

Available via YouTube

The show streamed live on both YouTube and IWTV. Lighting is always pretty good here, and they have again packed this room with 400 or so fans. Troy Nelson and Sam Leterna provided commentary.

* Due to snow and travel issues, WWE ID prospects Sam Holloway and Aaron Rourke are off the show. (I just saw that Expect the Unexpected canceled their Sunday afternoon show because of heavy snow hitting the Northeast.) Also, as I noted earlier in the week, Anthony Greene is out with an injury, so Channing Thomas has a mystery partner later. Also, top Limitless regular Dezmond Cole announced last week he is taking time off to deal with some lingering injuries and issues…

* Leo Sparrow came out first and was loudly booed. He complained about his quick loss to Hook at the last show. The Shooter Boys Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz came out, and they also complained about their early entrance in the Limitless Rumble last month. (Um, that’s the way Rumbles work, guys!) Ortiz belittled Scotty 2 Hotty. Vecchio complained about facing Ace Romero. This brought Ace Romero out of the back. The three heels attacked Romero. A ref came into the ring…. anyone coming out to help Ace? Aiden Aggro and J-Heru came out of the back! They jumped into the ring, and the ref called for the bell!

1. Ace Romero, Aiden Aggro, and J-Heru vs. Anthony Vecchio, Aaron Ortiz, and Leo Sparrow. I started the stopwatch at the bell, as all six immediately brawled on the floor. J-Heru hit a bodyslam in the ring on Vecchio at 2:00. Leo and Aiden traded offense. The heels worked over Aggro for several minutes in their corner. Ace got the hot tag at 6:30 and hit some clotheslines on Leo.

(Again, Ace has lost 100 or so pounds; he’s still 350-400 pounds, but is much healthier and moving better.) Ace hit a Pounce that sent a Shooter Boy over the top rope to the floor. Ace hit a rolling dive over the top rope onto the three heels on the floor! Leo got his bag of spinach, but the veggies were kicked out of his hand. Ace hit a Package Piledriver and pinned Sparrow. Acceptable; they kept that to the right length.

Ace Romero, Aiden Aggro, and J-Heru defeated Anthony Vecchio, Aaron Ortiz, and Leo Sparrow at 8:32.

* Aiden cut a nice babyface promo and apologized to Romero for how he’s treated Ace in recent years. He told Ace, “We need to lock this place down,” as they are the last OGs on the roster. That brought out the injured Anthony Greene, who had a big visor over his face and white bandages on his nose. He said Aiden is “the biggest poison in the company,” and noted that Aggro turned his back on DangerKid and all the fans.

2. BK Westbrook vs. Titus Alexander. BK (replacing Aaron Rourke!) has been a regular in the Carolina scene, and he recently did a European tour, competing in Germany’s wXw. I’ve loosely compared him to heel Adam Cole in the past. I’ve barely seen Titus in the past year, as he’s been wrestling for NOAH in Japan; I consider him a top-10 unsigned U.S.-based talent. Leterna ran through Titus’ accolades. This has the potential to be the show-stealer. A lockup to open, and BK threw Titus to the mat. Titus hit an impressive dropkick at 1:30.

They went to the floor, and Titus hit some chops. In the ring, he hit a back suplex for a nearfall. He hit a running kick to the spine. BK began choking Titus in the ropes and kept him grounded. He hit a Rude Awakening at 5:30. Titus hit a DVD-style neckbreaker move. Nice! BK tied him in an abdominal stretch. Titus hit a flip dive to the floor at 7:30, but his back landed hard on that wood floor! In the ring, Titus hit a top-rope crossbody block

BK hit a running knee for a nearfall at 9:00. BK got a backslide, then a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. Titus hit a Lethal Injection, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 11:00. BK hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. BK went for a springboard move, but Titus caught him with a dropkick, then a running knee and a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for the pin. A very good match.

Titus Alexander defeated BK Westbrook at 12:28.

3. Dreya Mitchell vs. Jada Stone. Dreya has become a regular in Canada’s C*4, and I’ve compared her to Lash Legend, largely because both are really tall with a basketball background. (She’s listed online at 5’10” and 178 pounds) Dreya might have eight or so inches on TNA talent Jada! Jada offered a handshake that Dreya kicked away. They locked up, but Stone couldn’t budge Mitchell, and Dreya easily backed Jada into the corner. Jada tried a waist-lock (as if going for a German Suplex), but again couldn’t move Dreya.

Jada got some rollups and a huracanrana at 3:00. She hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Dreya hit a Pump Kick that dropped Jada, then a swinging neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall at 5:30. Jada tied her in a Muta Lock and cranked on Dreya’s head. She unloaded a series of forearm strikes in the corner, then a huracanrana at 8:00. Stone hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Dreya dropped her with a clothesline, then a spinebuster for a nearfall. Jada hit the double backflip-into-a-stunner for the pin! That was a fun big woman-small woman dynamic.

Jada Stone defeated Dreya Mitchell at 9:51.

4. Channing Thomas (w/Anthony Greene) and Zak Patterson vs. “The Mane Event’ Midas Black and Jay Lyon. Not only is Greene injured, but heel manager Sidney Bakabella also isn’t here tonight. Zak is a powerhouse Canadian; I’ve compared this kid to a young Brian Cage, as he’s muscular but has maintained his agility. Yes, I’m a big fan. TME wrestled in New York’s HOG 24 hours ago. The heels attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Midas hit a splash on Channing. Channing accidentally hit an elbow drop on Zak. TME clotheslined the heels to the floor at 1:30. Lyon hit a flip dive through the ropes onto them.

In the ring, Midas hit a dropkick on Channing. Zak hit a gutwrench suplex on the portly Lyon at 3:00, then another. The heels worked over Jay and kept him in their corner. Channing hit a double-underhook suplex on Jay. Zak hit a German Suplex, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. Greene helped choke Lyon in the corner. On the floor, Jay hit a headbutt on Zak. He roared and scared Greene! He hit a top-rope corkscrew press on Channing.

Midas finally got a hot tag at 8:00. He hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a top-rope twisting crossbody block on Channing, then a superkick. Midas hit a spear on Channing for a nearfall. Jay hit a spinning sidewalk slam on Channing. Zak hit a pumphandle back suplex on Lyon at 10:00. Midas came off the top rope, but Zak caught him with a forearm strike. Zak and Channing began to argue! Midas pushed Channing into Zak. Lyon hit a German Suplex on them both! TME then hit their team X-Factor faceplant for the pin. Fun action.

“The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated Channing Thomas and Zak Patterson at 11:47.

* Greene jumped in the ring and helped Channing beat up TME. Zak shrugged and walked away. Aiden Aggro came out for the save! So did trans athlete Daphne DeVille (the former DangerKid). Aggro and DeVille helped TME to their feet, and they all hugged. DeVille got on the mic and got a loud “Welcome Back!” chant. “A lot has changed since I was last in the building. I’m happy to report I’m in a better space,” Daphne said, and that got applause. Two years ago, DeVille had promised, “I am going to go away and fix myself.” DeVille turned to Aggro and addressed him. Daphne said, “I’m very much re-introducing myself.” Daphne made a challenge for a tag match in March to face Greene and Thomas.

* Intermission went 22 minutes.

5. Daron Richardson vs. 23 Hazard. These are both heels. Daron hit a huracanrana, but he rolled to the floor to stall, and he called a timeout. Hazard hip-tossed him back in. Hazard now stalled on the floor and barked at fans. (Seriously, these guys are trying to out-heel each other.) Daron dove onto Hazard. They got back into the ring at 2:00, and Daron repeatedly stomped on him in the corner. Daron hit a suplex and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall.

They again fought to the floor. In the ring, Daron hit a spin kick to the head, so Hazard hit one. They hit stereo clotheslines at 5:00 and were both down. (I admire that neither is trying to be a ‘de facto’ babyface like in so many cases … these guys are determined to deliver a heel-heel match.) Hazard hit a crossbody block in the corner and a discus forearm to the back of the head for a believable nearfall. Daron hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 6:30. Daron got a chair, but the ref confiscated it. Hazard hit Daron with brass knuckles while the ref was putting the chair away and got the tainted pin.

23 Hazard defeated Daron Richardson at 7:22.

6. Donovan Dijak vs. Gabby Forza for the Limitless Title. Gabby recently fought Krule, who is every bit as big as Dijak. Point being, she’s giving up a lot of height, weight, and strength here. He easily backed her into a corner. They locked up, and it looked like a tug of war as she slowly pushed him backwards into a corner. She applied a headlock; he was on his knees, but was still at her head level. She tried to put him across her shoulders, but Dijak blocked it. She got him up on her shoulders at 4:00, but her legs buckled, and she collapsed.

Dijak hit a release suplex, tossing her several feet, and he got a nearfall at 6:00. They went to the floor, and Dijak whipped her into rows of chairs. He hit some forearm strikes and pushed her back into the ring. He mounted her at 8:00 and hit some more punches and got a nearfall. Gabby fired up and hit some punches, then some running splashes in a corner at 10:00. She put Dijak across her shoulders and hit a Samoan Drop! Such impressive strength! She nailed the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall.

Forza went for a spear, but he leapfrogged it, and she crashed into the corner. Dijak hit a spinning Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Dijak hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 13:00. She hit an Exploder Suplex, tossing Donovan into the turnbuckles, and they were both down. This has been supremely watchable. They fought on the ring apron, and she hit a DVD on the apron at 14:30! She tried a dive, but he caught her and chokeslammed her onto the apron.

In the ring, he missed a top-rope moonsault. She immediately hit a senton. Dijak nailed his Cyclone Mafia Kick for a nearfall. She blocked the Feast Your Eyes knee strike. She again put him across her shoulders and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 16:00. Dijak fired back with a superkick. She again escaped a Feast Your Eyes. Dijak accidentally superkicked the ref! She hit a splash into the corner, then she hit a second-rope superplex at 18:00.

Anthony Greene marched to ringside with a chair. He wedged it into the corner. A new ref got into the ring and confronted Greene and ejected him! Channing Thomas got into the ring, but she immediately clotheslined him to the floor. Forza hit a spear on Dijak for a nearfall, but Channing pulled the ref to the floor and punched him! Channing headed to the back. Aiden Aggro came to ringside; Dijak kicked Aiden. Channing returned and stomped on Gabby.

Aaron Rourke ran to the ring! He wasn’t supposed to make it here in time for the show! He hit Dijak and helped Gabby to her feet! However, Aaron rammed her head into the turnbuckles, turning heel! The crowd immediately chanted “You sold out!” at Rourke. Troy Nelson reminded us that Gabby eliminated Rourke in the Limitless Rumble last month, and he wasn’t happy about it. Dijak hit the Feast Your Eyes pop-up knee strike on Gabby and got the pin. Nelson was disgusted at what just happened.

Donovan Dijak defeated Gabby Forza to retain the Limitless Title at 23:45.

Final Thoughts: The finish of the main event had a bit too many run-ins leading to the Rourke heel turn, but it was a really good, watchable match. Gabby recently fought Krule in a shorter match that was a bit underwhelming. This was much, much better (but being blunt, Dijak is a better wrestler; he always makes smaller opponents shine.) The back-and-forth action was solid and entertaining, and it built nicely to her hitting the power moves after lifting Donovan. Titus-Westbrook earns second place.