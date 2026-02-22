Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (2/21): Vetter’s review of Abismo Negro Jr. vs. El Fiscal, Laredo Kid vs. TJP for the AAA Cruiserweight Title, El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Belcegor

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 6)

Taped February 7, 2026, in Queretaro, Mexico, at the General Jose Maria Arteaga Auditorium

Aired February 21, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Page

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio provided commentary.

* The show opened with a highlight package of Dominik Mysterio arguing with El Hijo Del Vikingo. We then saw Vikingo and Omos arrive at the building, then El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner arrived. He made an open challenge!

1. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Belcegor in a non-title match. My first time seeing Belcegor, who wore a red, ‘demon goat’ mask. Quite scary! He attacked Wagner, and we’re underway! Wagner hit a clothesline and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a discus clothesline. He hit a standing powerbomb for the pin! That was short.

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Belcegor at 2:31.

* Wagner got on the mic and called out Santos Escobar, saying he knows that Santos is in the building. Santos Escobar appeared on the screen and said the match will happen when he wants it, and under his terms.

2. Laredo Kid vs. TJP for the AAA Cruiserweight Title. TJP’s eyes are red, and he has red fluid dripping from his mouth, too. They traded quick reversals on the mat, both kipped up and had a standoff. Nice! TJP tripped him on the ring apron, then shoved him back-first into the ring frame. JBL said he likes TJP because “he’s not afraid to bend the rules.” Laredo Kid leapt off the top rope, but TJP caught him with a leaping dropkick at 2:00. TJP planted a foot in Laredo Kid’s face in the corner.

TJP hit his running Facewash kick at 3:00 and hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. He planted his knee in Laredo Kid’s spine and kept him grounded. Laredo Kid hit a missile dropkick, then a dive through the ropes onto TJP. In the ring, Laredo Kid hit a running forearm into the corner. TJP knocked Laredo Kid to the mat, but he missed the Mamba Splash. He got a rollup with his hand on the ropes, but the ref saw it. TJP got a Victory Roll for the pin. HOWEVER, TJP got a hand on the ropes before the three-count, and the ref missed it! Laredo Kid also had a handful of tights. TJP was irate. JBL was equally livid.

Laredo Kid defeated TJP to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Title at 5:20.

* TJP attacked Laredo Kid and threw him head-first into the ring steps.

* A video package aired for the Los Vipers faction.

3. Abismo Negro Jr. vs. El Fiscal. Negro came out first. Fiscal, wearing all red with just a splash of green, charged into the ring, and they traded blows. They rolled to the floor, where Abismo whipped him into the ring steps. They looped the ring, and over by the announcers’ table. (There was no one seated at the table!) The ref called for the bell, as the ref had disqualified Fiscal! That was shockingly short. They fought on top of the announcers’ table, but several security guards separated them. Fiscal jumped in the ring and hit a flip dive on the security guards. He found Abismo Negro, and they fought up the ramp to the back.

Abismo Negro defeated El Fiscal via DQ at 1:48.

* El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. was walking through a parking ramp when he was attacked by Santos Escobar. Santos bailed on his motorcycle.

* It’s time for the contract signing! Omos and El Hijo Del Vikingo came to the ring first, then Dominik. There was a table and chairs set up for them. (They have really turned down the volume on the mic so you can barely hear the Spanish. Good. It’s now much easier to hear Rey Mysterio’s instant English translation.) Dominik said Vikingo is like a cockroach, because he just won’t die. Dominik said if he wins, Vikingo can never again challenge for the belt as long as Dominik is champion!

Vikingo got on the mic and was loudly booed. He said he only needs one opportunity. Vikingo’s stipulation is that if he wins, Dominik must leave AAA forever! Also, the match at Rey de Reyes will be a no-disqualification bout! He signed the contract and passed it back to Dominik, who also signed it. Vikingo said Dominik is an idiot and doesn’t know what he’s gotten himself into.

* On the video screen, Vikingo was dressed like a doctor in a white gown. He entered the hospital room, where Mini Vikingo was still lying in a bed, with a neck brace on. He grabbed a clipboard and smashed it over Mini Vikingo’s head! Back in the arena, Vikingo was laughing after watching his video. Dominik said, “Congratulations… you just beat up a kid that’s 12 years old.” Omos got between Vikingo and Dominik and slowly walked towards him. However, El Grande Americano (Kaiser!) ran into the ring and struck Omos from behind with a chair! It didn’t faze Omos, so Grande Americano rolled to the floor, and he left with Dominik. But, Grande Original (Chad Gable) attacked Kaiser and stood over him as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: Not a good episode. I loved last week’s episode, which had three fully fleshed-out matches. TJP-Laredo Kid is definitely worth watching. The third match was just a taste of what’s to come, but I don’t feel like I know enough about Fiscal and Abismo Negro to care about their feud, either. Everything was just too short. The contract signing was fine but also fairly standard.