TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swan
-Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth in an Albuquerque Street Fight
-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks
-BDE responds to Eric Young’s offer
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on January 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. Impact is simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
