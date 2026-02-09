What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Women’s Championship match and a three-way tag

February 9, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a Strap Match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship

-Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. a wild card team in a three-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega meet in a face-to-face interview

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

