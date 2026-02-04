AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Outback Jack, Damian Priest, Chris Sabin, Aaron Solo, Mike Santana, Billy Watson, Ed Gantner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms. The show features AEW World Champion MJF vs. Brody King in an eliminator match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Las Vegas. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B grade during his same-night audio review. I also gave the show a B grade.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a A+ grade during his same-night audio review. I gave it a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Outback Jack (Peter Stilsbury) is 68.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martínez) is 44.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) is 44.

-Aaron Solo (Aaron Solow) is 39.

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana (Mark Sanchez) is 35.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990, at age 74.

-The late Ed Gantner (Ed Gantner Jr.) was born on February 4, 1959. He took his own life at age 31 on December 31, 1990.