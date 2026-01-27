NXT TV results (1/27): Powell’s review of the last three qualifiers for the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship, DarkState vs. OTM for the NXT Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live January 27, 2026, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary, with guest commentator Ricky Saints…

Joe Hendry’s entrance theme played, but he didn’t come out for the opening match. They cut backstage where “The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes were standing over Hendry.

NXT General Manager Ava showed up. The Vanity Project members claimed it wasn’t what it looked like. Ava was informed that Tony D’Angelo had just arrived, and then he was shown walking backstage. Ava informed someone through the headset that they would need to make some changes due to Hendry being attacked…

Entrances for the NXT Tag Team Title match took place…

1. “DarkState” Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin (w/Cutler James) vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Joseph said Saints was no longer on commentary. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. OTM cleared the champions from the ring heading into a break roughly five minutes into the match. [C]

Joseph said Hendry had been taken to the hospital after being attacked backstage. Griffin and Nima went for simultaneous running crossbody blocks. Both men tagged out. Price worked over both champions.

They cut backstage to another shot of Walker and Ledger watching the match in a backstage area. The Vanity Project trio tried to sneak past them, but they were spotted. Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes headed to ringside. Baylor climbed on the apron and was immediately knocked back down to the floor by Price. Walker and Ledger ran out and bickered with Vanity Project. In the ring, Shugars rolled up a distracted Price for the win.

“DarkState” Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin defeated “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price in 11:15 to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

After the match, a brawl broke out with OTM, Walker and Ledger, and the Vanity Project. Andre Chase tried unsuccessfully to stop Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon from getting involved. The DarkState trios stood in the ring and laughed at the other teams while they brawled. Shawn Spearks and Niko Vance attacked them from behind. Spears and Vance left the tag team champions lying in the ring, and Cutler was holding his shoulder on the floor…

Footage aired from last week of Nikkita Lyons and Blake Monroe talking in the women’s locker room while various wrestlers sat behind them. Lyons sang Monroe’s name and eventually volunteered to face Jaida Parker so that Monroe wouldn’t have to. Monore asked what she would have to do to repay her. Lyons said she didn’t know and called herself a saint… [C]

Powell’s POV: NXT loves their brawls between tag teams. These brawls rarely seem to serve much of a purpose beyond either getting a bunch of teams on the show or setting up a big multi-team match. I’m not sure which this was. It was interesting that there were some cheers for Spears and Vance when they attacked DarkState.

2. Jaida Parker vs. Nikkita Lyons. Both entrances were televised. Lyons had Parker down and hit her with a barrage of punches. She sent Parker to the corner and then threw more punches at her. Lyons put Parker down again and stood on her before performing a split leg drop. Lyons performed a nice Pearl River Plunge for a near fall.

Moments later, the wrestlers traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Parker got the better of it and put Lyons down with a clothesline, a shoulder block, and then a spinebuster. Parker had Lyons draped over the ropes when she jumped up and sat down on her. Parker followed up with a Hipnotic knee strike and hit her finisher for the win.

Jaida Parker beat Nikkita Lyons in 5:20.

After the match, Blake Monroe appeared on the big screen and said Parker’s win was something, but it wasn’t glamorous. Monroe said no one takes the spotlight from her. She said she’d see Parker soon. In the ring, Parker looked into the camera and told Monroe that she knows where to find her…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Tavion Heights speaking with Eli Knight and Elio Lefleur. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Arianna Grace, and Lexis King showed up. King mocked the newcomers for taking advice from Heights, which led to King and Heights having to be held apart from one another… [C] Joseph plugged the WWE podcast schedule…

“The Elegance Brand” with Ash, Heather, M, Mr. Elegance, and The Concierge delivered a backstage promo about Sol Ruca and Zaria earning a shot at the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles. M said Zaria was only worried about herself at TNA Genesis. They claimed that Heather and M would be TNA Knockouts Champions forever…

In the NXT women’s locker room, Zaria was on the phone with Sol Ruca. Zaria was upset about what The Elegance Brand said about them. Zaria asked Ruca where she was and then got flustered and told Ruca not to tell her.

Thea Hail showed up and told Zaria that friends in NXT come and go. Zaria asked if Hail was complaining even though she stumbled onto winning the NXT Women’s North American Championship. After some bickering, Zaria told Hail that she would see her later…

Backstage, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page told Myles Borne that if he wanted to qualify for the ladder match, he needed to do it by any means necessary. Borne told Page to stay out of his business. Ricky Saints showed up. Borne fired up and told Saints not to be at ringside during the match, and then he stormed away. Page asked Saints who would have thought the way to get Borne riled up was Saints being obnoxious…

Dion Lennox made his entrance… [C]